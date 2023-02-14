Making A Case For iBonds High Yield Term Based ETFs

Summary

  • Many investors lack appropriate exposure to corporate debt positions.
  • iBonds ETFs provide structural and strategic benefits for investors.
  • iBonds ETFs mitigate many common risks for investors. Consider your needs before investing.
  • High yield corporate bond returns are higher than they have been in over a decade.
  • Utilize different bond ladders configurations to increase returns.

Thesis

"Rule No. 1 is never lose money, Rule No. 2 is never forget Rule No.1"

- Warren Buffet

Capital preservation and consistent income is a priority for many investors and fixed income products utilized in proper

Our goal at Six-Five Research:Perpetually Educate, Think Logically, Consider Risk, Act Rationally, Invest Wisely, Be Patient & Repeat. Use a variety of quantitative and qualitative analysis to form investment perspectives for readers.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IBHD, IBHD, IBHE, IBHF, IBHG, IBHH, IBHI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

