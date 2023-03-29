With each passing month in 2023, investors appear keen on reacting to the jobs and inflation reports. Market futures only edged slightly higher, only because the markets are closed stock trading for Good Friday. Astute investors will fare better by reviewing the March nonfarm payroll report closely.
Jobs grew by 236,000 in March, slowing from the increase of 326,000 in February 2023. The unemployment rate barely changed at 3.5%, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. The persistently tight labor conditions will permit the Federal Reserve to increase interest rates again by 25 basis points at its next meeting.
Investors will notice that the rise in payroll employment is sharply lower than in 2021 and 2022. Jobs are healthy in leisure and hospitality, government, professional and business services, and healthcare.
Macro investors may allocate their holdings to sectors that are adding jobs. In leisure and hospitality, Hilton (HLT) is up by 11.29% YTD, beating the S&P 500 (SPY) return of 7.0%. Marriott International (MAR) is up by 9.5% YTD. Hotels will thrive as consumers increase travel activities following two years of a brutal lockdown.
Marriott and Hilton have strong growth and profitability. The weak quant valuation suggests that investors should not chase them at current levels. Consider waiting for higher oil prices at the start of the increased travel season to send these hotel stocks lower.
Steady Unemployment Rates
BLS reported a largely unchanged unemployment rate for a full year. Beneath the lack of net movement is the increase in permanent job losses. Job losers increased by 172,000 to 1.6 million in March.
Labor force participation increased in March to 62.6%. In addition, the employment-population ratio increased slightly, as shown below. Those two figures suggest the U.S. may expect an increase in labor participation. Spurred by lower disposable income, people will need to enter the workforce to offset the impact of weaker purchasing power due to inflation.
The number of persons not in the labor force who want a job is 4.9 million. As an investing idea, readers may consider companies like Fiverr International (FVRR). It connects businesses with freelancers.
Markets are bearish on Fiverr. The short interest is at 7.91%. FVRR stock scores a C- in three out of the four key quant grades:
Companies like Workday (WDAY), Zuora (ZUO), and ServiceNow (NOW) help companies manage staff administration. They thrive best when maintaining or growing headcount. Of the three firms, ServiceNow has attractive prospects. It announced a major platform expansion. Now Platform Utah has artificial intelligence-powered process mining.
For more than three months, stock markets pumped the prospects of AI. ServiceNow is one of the few firms that will apply AI to improve its product offering.
BigBear.ai (BBAI) and SoundHound (SOUN) are examples of companies to avoid. They have yet to prove their AI will increase revenue. C3.ai (AI) is the latest volatile AI trade. It erased its recent gains after a short seller accused the firm of alleged accounting issues.
Above: BBAI stock gave up its over five-bagger return after peaking in Feb.
The government increase in employment of 47,000 accounted for 20% of the 236,000 nonfarm payroll employment increase. This is still sharply below its February 2020 level by 314,000. Investors should continue to expect that the government will spend heavily on infrastructure clean energy and aerospace and defense.
Small-cap clean energy companies like Babcock & Wilcox (BW) are examples of investments that could fare well this year. The company would need the government to continue to roll out clean energy projects.
In the military sector, Lockheed Martin (LMT), Northrop Grumman (NOC), and Raytheon (RTX) have strong long-term prospects. The government shows no signs of slowing its spending in this sector. Although the stock barely moved since January, markets will eventually notice Raytheon's $1.2 billion contract with Switzerland and $650.4 million with the U.S. Navy.
RTX stock has a strong profitability grade. Raytheon scores a D+ on gross profit margin. This grade will improve as the supply chain constraints ease, lowering its costs.
Investors need to watch out for countries like Brazil, Turkey, and Russia trading with China and settling with the Yuan. On March 29, 2023, China and Brazil struck a deal to avoid the US Dollar (DXY) for trade. On March 21, 2023, Russia beat Saudi Arabia as China's biggest oil supplier.
The weak dollar would lift the value of silver (SLV), gold (GLD), and Bitcoin (BTC-USD).
Above: Bitcoin is trouncing both gold and silver. Give gold and silver time to catch up.
On April 2, 2023, OPEC+ truly "shocked" the energy market by announcing a surprise oil production cut. The OPEC+ actions weaken the effectiveness of the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy tool.
OPEC+ timed the cut perfectly. As the summer travel season begins, high prices at the gas station could hurt consumer confidence.
The Feds and the Treasury solved the Silicon Bank (OTC:SIVBQ) bank run. It shut down Signature Bank (OTC:SBNY). Still, wiping out common and preferred shareholders, along with debt holders, creates a new negative precedent.
This month, Charles Schwab (SCHW) is on close watch. The media appeared to speculate about "massive" losses from its debt holdings.
Above: Schwab stock is unwinding from the pandemic-fuelled growth of 2020-2022.
Fortunately, Schwab said it attracted over $53 billion of core net new client assets last month.
The March job report paves the way for the Fed to proceed with its 25 bps rate hike at the next meeting. Look closely at where jobs are increasing. Sectors that increase jobs are growing. Investors should invest in those sectors. Conversely, companies that cut jobs may boost profits in the short term but risk hurting long-term prospects.
Be wary of rewarding companies that cut jobs merely to boost short-term efficiency.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Please [+]Follow me for coverage on deeply-discounted stocks. Click on the "follow" button beside my name. Join DIY investing today.
This article was written by
Individual investor with three decades of experience who runs DIY Value Investing.Affiliate partner at StockRover.
Chris (diyvalueinvestor@gmail.com) is an Hon B.Sc graduate (with distinction) in Science and Economics. He holds a PMP (Project Management Professional) designation.
Do. Act. Invest.
About Do-it-Yourself Value Investing: Sectors include life science, technology, and dividend-growth income stocks. Through top DIY model holdings, members learn how to manage their trading and investments.
Once you are convinced the ideas have merit, Act on it and put a trading plan together, together with an entry and exit point, based on the DIY Top ideas.
Invest and buy the stock. Then wait for the idea to bear fruit.
I seek undervalued, unappreciated value stock ideas and share them first with DIY members. Follows Warren Buffett's mantra: do not lose money.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (1)