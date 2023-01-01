VHT: Why Vanguard's Healthcare ETF Outperformed Last Week

Summary

  • Vanguard's cost-efficient (0.10% expense fee) Health Care ETF is an excellent defensively-oriented fund to hold during challenging economic times.
  • That being the case, the VHT ETF significantly outperformed last week when soft economic data and rising oil prices pressured the broad market.
  • In addition, Johnson & Johnson, a major component in the sector, jumped 6%-plus on hopes for a potential settlement on its seemingly never ending talc litigation.
  • The VHT has a 10-year average annual return of 12.7%. In addition to JNJ, top holdings also include UnitedHealth Group, AbbVie, Merck, and Eli Lily.

Diverse Doctors Chat in Stairway Between Patients

AzmanL

In addition to exposure to the broad market averages, a well-diversified portfolio built for the long-term should have direct exposure to defensive sectors such as utilities, consumer staples, and healthcare. Last week demonstrated why: While the broad market averages struggled due to weak

