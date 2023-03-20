Gold Market Commentary: Gold Gears Up For Brewing Crisis

Apr. 07, 2023 2:08 PM ETDBP, JJP, GLTR, JJPFF, GLD, IAU, BAR, SGOL, OUNZ, GLDI, IAUF, GLDM, AAAU, BGLD, IGLD, GBUG, IAUM, PHYS
World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
305 Followers

Summary

  • Gold rose by 9.2% during Q1, to US$1,980/oz, propelled by fears of an economic crisis and simmering geopolitical tensions.
  • Gold closed 2022 in resilient fashion, buttressed by central banks and retail investors as rates and the US dollar soared.
  • A bit of complacency, faith in central bankers and equity market resilience makes for an uneasy cocktail in the event of a full-blown crisis.

Gold bars 1000 grams pure gold,business investment and wealth concept.wealth of Gold

Oselote

Quarter in review: gold’s all-time high in sight

  • Gold gained 9% in Q1 2023, but see-sawed on bond market volatility
  • A surge in March to record the highest monthly inflows since 2019, reversed two weak months for global gold
Gold seesawed on bond volatility and a mini banking crisis

Opportunity cost was the biggest driver in Q1 but momentum factors played a big role in March

Strong accumulation of both global gold ETFs and futures net longs in March

Crisis indicators have been benign in the last twelve months

No equity capitulation and a good buffer for long-term holders

The dreaded doom loop is not here, yet

Equity volatility events tailed off in 2022

Gold and equities were jointly heavily influenced by rates

This article was written by

World Gold Council profile picture
World Gold Council
305 Followers
The World Gold Council is the market development organization for the gold industry. Our purpose is to stimulate and sustain demand for gold, provide industry leadership, and be the global authority on the gold market. We are a unique organization that delivers tangible benefits to the gold industry. We are an active force within the market, working with a large and diverse set of partners to create access, drive innovation and stimulate demand, while providing a collective voice for our members. We provide insights into the international gold markets, helping people to understand the investment qualities of gold and its role in meeting the social and environmental needs of society. For more information visit www.gold.org.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.