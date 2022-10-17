March Jobs Report - What Missing Workers?

Summary

  • I saw that the prime age employment/population ratio hit 80.7 in March. With the exception of a few years during the dotcom bubble of the late 1990s and early 2000s, that’s the highest employment rate in US history.
  • It’s worth noting that the labor market remained absolutely red hot in March, with payroll employment surging by 236,000.
  • On the downside, I expect that RGDP growth will remain weak for many years. Trend RGDP growth is down to about 1.5%.

