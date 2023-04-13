sankai

Looking for a long-term contrarian high-yield income investment?

Maybe you should check out BlackRock Science and Technology Trust (NYSE:BST) and/or its sister fund, BlackRock Science and Technology Trust II (BSTZ). These are both closed-end funds.

Both funds took a beating in 2022, with the decline in tech, but they're showing signs of life in 2023. BST is up ~13% and BSTZ has risen 11.57% so far in 2023:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

That makes sense, given the big rebound in the tech sector in 2023 - it's up 19.37%, vs. a 10.44% decline over the past year.

It's the second-best performing sector, right behind communications services. But there's a problem for income investors - the tech sector has one of the lowest dividend yields in the market, at just 0.94%, which is why many income investors choose BST, BSTZ and other tech-oriented funds, as their yields are much higher, at over 9% and 11%, respectively.

The top-performing three sectors so far in 2023 all have anemic yields of less than 1%. Energy, which was by far the best performer over the past year, has the top sector yield, at 7.27%, followed by real estate, at 4.18%.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Fund Profiles:

BST is a perpetual CEF which began operations in October 2014 with the investment objectives of providing income and total return through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. Under normal market conditions, BST will invest at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market cap range. BST's management sells covered call options on a portion of the common stocks in its portfolio. (BST site) BSTZ is a limited-term CEF. BSTZ began operations in June 2019 with the investment objectives of providing total return and income through a combination of current income, current gains and long-term capital appreciation. BSTZ normally invests at least 80% of its total assets in equity securities issued by U.S. and non-U.S. science and technology companies in any market cap range, selected for their rapid and sustainable growth potential from the development, advancement and use of science and/or technology. BSTZ's management also sells covered calls on part of its portfolio. (BSTZ site)

BSTZ is the newer of the two funds - it IPO'd in 2019. It has a larger asset base, of $1.56B, vs. $1.06B for BST. BSTZ's trading volume is over 2X that of BST's. Both funds pay monthly distributions, and have a similar quantity of holdings. BSTZ's expense ratio is higher, at 1.33%, vs. 1.11% for BTZ:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Dividends:

BST has an impressive five-year dividend growth rate of 26.38%, mainly due its 100%-plus growth in 2021, when it paid $4.27, vs. $2.05 in 2020.

BSTZ recently cut its dividend in March from $.1920 to $.1613.

At $32.04, BST yields 9.36%, while BSTZ yields 11.09%, at its $17.45 4/6/23 closing price. Both funds will go ex-dividend on 4/13/23, with a 4/28/23 pay date.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

BST - 28% of 2022 distributions came from return of capital, with the balance coming from prior net realized gains. BST had -$20.29/share in investment operations in 2022. Coupled with its $3.00 in distributions, NAV declined from $52.40 to $29.11 in 2022, a stark contrast vs. 2021, when its NAV increased from $51.94 to $52.40/share, even after paying $4.27 in distributions:

BST site

BSTZ also had a negative NAV decline in 2022, with its NAV falling from $38.32/share to $19.53/share. 61% of its 2022 distributions were from return of capital, with the balance coming from net realized gains. BSTZ had a much better year in 2021, when its NAV/Share rose from $38.72 to $38.82, after paying $3.08/share.

BSTZ site

Holdings:

The two funds' sector exposure is roughly similar. BST has somewhat lower exposure to semiconductors and semiconductor equipment, while BSTZ has lower exposure to tech hardware and equipment and financial services.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

These two funds have a marked difference in their market cap allocations, with BST favoring large caps, at a ~71% weighting, (up from 65% in Q4 '22), vs. just ~45.5% for BSTZ. The mid and lower cap weightings are much heavier for BSTZ, which holds 19% in mid-caps, (down from ~26% in Q4 '22), vs. just 5.5% for BST; and 36% in small caps, vs. 24% for BST.

BST has a much larger ~81% exposure to North America, vs. just 57.6% for BSTZ, whereas BSTZ has more exposure to Europe and Asia Pacific:

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

BST's top 10 holdings include many big cap familiar tech names, including Apple (AAPL) and Microsoft (MSFT), which form 15.4% of its portfolio. The top 10 holdings comprise 35.48% of the portfolio:

BST site

BSTZ's top 10 holdings include Tesla (TSLA) and automation software giant Synopsys (SNPS), but heavily favors lesser-known tech names, forming ~31% of its portfolio.

BSTZ site

Long-Term Performance:

BST lagged the Morningstar Equity CEF sector in 2021 and 2022 but outperformed it on a price and NAV basis in 2017 - 2020, and in 2015, and has outperformed it so far in 2023.

As of 2/28/23, BST had an NAV total return of 193.63% since its inception.

BST site

In BSTZ's much shorter history, it underperformed in 2021-2022, and outperformed in 2020. It also has outperformed so far in 2023.

As of 2/28/23, BSTZ had an NAV total return of 8.51% since its inception.

BSTZ site

Valuations:

Buying CEFs at a deeper than historical discount can be a useful strategy, due to mean reversion.

At its 4/6/23 $32.04 closing price, BST was selling at a 1.84% premium to its NAV/Share of $31.46, a higher premium than its one-, three-, and five-year averages prices/NAV.

BSTZ was selling at 13.31% discount to its 4/6/23 NAV/Share of $20.13, a much deeper discount than its 9.51% three-year average, and not quite as deep as its one-year discount of -14%.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Parting Thoughts:

With many investors thinking that the Fed may pause its rate hikes after its May meeting, tech has regained some of its shine in the market, hence the much better 2023 performance for BST and BSTZ.

In fact, between now and our previous article on them in December, BST has a total return of 11.36%, and BSTZ has returned 11.94%, quite a turnaround from the pummeling they took in 2022.

Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus

Given the market's tilt back toward tech, BST and BSTZ could offer investors some attractive gains in 2023, while also paying out high yield monthly distributions.

As in many comparisons, these two CEFs each have some positive attributes.

BSTZ has a more attractive discount, and a higher yield, but is more volatile than BST, which has increased its NAV by ~12% as of 2/28/2023, vs. ~8% for BSTZ.

BST also has a longer track record, with dividend growth, whereas BSTZ recently cut its dividend. If you're more risk averse, BST is a better bet, but see if you can snag it at a lower premium the next time Mr. Market stumbles.

All tables furnished by Hidden Dividend Stocks Plus, unless otherwise noted.