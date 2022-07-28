JetBlue And Spirit Merger Has A Chance

Apr. 07, 2023 10:20 PM ETJetBlue Airways Corporation (JBLU), SAVEAAL, DAL, LUV, UAL
SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.32K Followers

Summary

  • JetBlue and Spirit merger will likely go through.
  • The Department of Justice's legal footing, Section 7 of the Clayton Act, may be fairly weak.
  • Judge William, assigned to the case, likely has a favorable view towards corporate mergers.
Airline Industry Rebounds After COVID Pandemic

Bruce Bennett/Getty Images News

Introduction

In 2022, JetBlue (NASDAQ:JBLU) and Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) announced a merger. However, in March of 2023, the United States Department of Justice sued in an attempt to block the merger, which caused some concerns and uncertainties regarding the acquisition. Some investors

This article was written by

SL Investments profile picture
SL Investments
2.32K Followers
I am a young private investor seeking to find advice and knowledge through my journey in Seeking Alpha. I primarily focus on growth companies and the disruptive future they may bring. Through the rise of technological capabilities, I believe that the world will undergo a massive transition in the coming decade.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DAL either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Depending on the near-term macroeconomic conditions, I plan to buy Spirit Airlines' shares in the coming month.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.