Chord Is Too Cheap To Ignore

Apr. 08, 2023 12:00 AM ETChord Energy Corporation (CHRD)
Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
642 Followers

Summary

  • Chord Energy is one of the cheapest names in the oil patch.
  • CHRD has a pristine balance sheet and a solid acreage position in the Williston.
  • A poor hedge book, meanwhile, could bode well for 2024 results.

Drilling on the geothermal well platform and Equipments on a cloudy day

HappyManPhotography/iStock via Getty Images

Chord Energy (NASDAQ:CHRD) is one of the cheapest plays on a strong oil market. Meanwhile, the company is under-earning due to an unfavorable hedge book that begins to roll off later this year.

Company Profile

CHRD Acreage

Company Presentation

CHRD Hedges

Company Presentation

CHRD FCF

Company Presentation

CHRD Breakeven

Company Presentation

CHRD Valuation Vs Peers

CHRD Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

This article was written by

Geoffrey Seiler profile picture
Geoffrey Seiler
642 Followers
Former Senior Equity Analyst at $600M long-short hedge fund Raging Capital.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.