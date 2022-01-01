A New Investment Playbook In Action

Summary

  • The old investment playbook is out and a new regime that considers high inflation and interest rates is in.
  • Recent events in the banking sector around SVB and Credit Suisse have made clear the importance of staying nimble as investors.
  • Our expectation is that the focus of market would shift from the broad brush, the prevalent market narrative being rates and duration and top down, to back to fundamentals, back to basics, and back to earnings.

Strategy of diversified investment.

tadamichi

The old investment playbook is out and a new regime that considers high inflation and interest rates is in. Wei Li, BlackRock's Global Chief Investment Strategist joins host Oscar Pulido to explain what investors can expect in the next quarter.

