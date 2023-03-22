princessdlaf/E+ via Getty Images

The Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) gives investors exposure to the 50 largest companies in the S&P 500 Index. With recession drumbeats increasing by the day, I recommend investors 'high grade' their portfolio and switch out of small-caps and into the ultra-large cap companies represented by the XLG ETF. These companies typically have the best balance sheets and resources to weather difficult market conditions.

Fund Overview

The XLG ETF has $1.9 billion in assets and charges a 0.20% expense ratio.

Portfolio Holdings

As the name implies, the XLG ETF holds the 50 largest companies in the S&P 500 Index. Figure 1 shows the top 10 holdings of the XLG ETF which comprises 50.4% of the fund.

Compared to the S&P 500 Index, the XLG ETF is even more concentrated in the mega-cap industry giants like Apple Inc. (AAPL) and Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) with 13.2% and 11.5% weight respectively vs. the S&P 500 Index, where they account for 7.1% and 6.2%.

Figure 2 shows sector allocation of the XLG ETF while figure 3 shows that of the S&P 500 Index, as modelled by the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY).

Relative to the market, the XLG ETF is even more concentrated in technology and communication companies with a 37.0% weight in Information Technology vs. 25.7% for the SPY, and 12.4% weight in Communication Services vs. 8.2% for the SPY.

Notably, the XLG ETF is very underweight Industrials with only a 0.6% weight vs. 8.4% for the SPY ETF and the XLG ETF has no Utilities and Real Estate exposure.

Distribution & Yield

The XLG ETF pays a modest quarterly distribution with a trailing 12-month distribution of $3.74 / share or 1.2% yield.

Returns

Historically, investing in the 'biggest of the biggest' companies appear to be a winning strategy, as the XLG ETF has delivered superb long-term returns with 3/5/10/15Yr average annual returns of 18.1%/12.4%/12.8%/10.1% respectively to March 31, 2023 (Figure 5).

When The Going Gets Tough, The Tough Goes Big

Figure 6 shows the SPY ETF's historical returns for comparison.

While XLG's historical returns are very similar to that of the market, as measured by the SPY ETF's returns in figure 6 above, there are clear periods when one outperforms the other. Specifically, when markets experience crises and / or recessions, the XLG ETF tends to outperform the broader SPY ETF (Figure 7).

Figure 7 - XLG/SPY ratio vs. high yield corporate spreads and recession indicators (Author created with ratio chart from stockcharts.com and high yield spreads from St. Louis Fed)

The fundamental explanation is simple. The XLG ETF contains the 50 largest companies in the S&P 500 Index, which means they are the largest and most well-capitalized companies in the markets.

As my investment mentor taught me many years ago when I was a junior analyst, when market conditions become difficult, the largest companies tend to have the best balance sheets, resources, and political connections to weather the storm.

Whenever he sensed an impending recession or a bout of market weakness, he would 'high grade' his portfolio by selling the more speculative and small-cap companies and concentrate his holdings in the largest-cap companies that his investment mandates would allow. This simple act of 'high grading' his portfolio during market weakness allowed him to outperform his investment benchmark by 300-500 bps p.a. over a cycle.

For example, if we look at the COVID-19 pandemic, the XLG ETF outperformed the SPY ETF by 3.6%, measured from December 31, 2019 to March 31, 2020 (Figure 8). The performance difference is even more stark when comparing the XLG and the iShares Russell 2000 ETF (IWM), which track small-cap stocks.

Figure 8 - XLG outperformed SPY by 3.6% during COVID pandemic (Seeking Alpha)

It's Time To Play Defense

With the recent regional banking crisis potentially tightening credit conditions throughout the economy, I believe the bear market we have been experiencing since the beginning of 2022 is quickly entering a more dangerous phase.

Bond traders seem to sense an impending recession and have been bidding down yields, betting that the Fed will soon have to lower interest rates to stimulate growth (Figure 9).

Figure 9 - 2Yr treasury yields have plunged over 120 bps since SIVB failed (St. Louis Fed)

Many economists believe a recession is a near certainty and the Fed itself appear to be forecasting a 3-quarter recession beginning in Q2/2023 in their latest Summary of Economic Projections ("SEP") (Figure 10).

Figure 10 - Conference Board has a 99% probability of a recession (Conference Board)

While the overall markets appear sanguine, with the SPY ETF returning 7.4% YTD, the picture beneath the hood is alarming (Figure 11).

Figure 11 - SPY ETF has returned 7.4% YTD (koyfin.com)

88% of the SPY ETF's 7.4% YTD returns can be explained by 10 stocks, all of which are components of the XLG ETF (Figure 12).

Figure 12 - 10 megacap stocks account for 6.5% of the SPY's 7.4% YTD return (koyfin.com)

According to FactSet, a market data provider, "for Q1 2023, the estimated earnings decline for the S&P 500 is -6.6%. If -6.6% is the actual decline for the quarter, it will mark the largest earnings decline reported by the index since Q2 2020 (-31.8%)."

Technically, the small-cap focused IWM ETF is trading near 2022 lows and just above major breakdown levels with plunging new lows on a relative basis compared to the SPY ETF (Figure 13).

Figure 13 - Small caps look precarious (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

In short, alarm sirens are blaring across the markets, if one simply looks beyond the superficial YTD returns for the S&P 500.

Conclusion

With recession drumbeats increasing by the day, I recommend 'high grading' one's equity portfolio by switching out of smaller cap companies into the ultra-large caps that are represented by the XLG ETF. These companies typically have the best balance sheets and resources to weather the coming storm.