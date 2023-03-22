XLG: Size Matters In Tough Markets

Summary

  • The XLG ETF provides exposure to the 50 largest companies in the S&P 500 Index.
  • The XLG ETF outperforms during market crises and recessions as the ETF constituents typically have the best balance sheets and resources to weather the storm.
  • Alarm sirens are blaring on the U.S. economy, and I recommend investors 'high grade' their portfolios. One trade to make is to switch out of small-caps and into the XLG.

A big piggy bank and a smaller one

princessdlaf/E+ via Getty Images

The Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG) gives investors exposure to the 50 largest companies in the S&P 500 Index. With recession drumbeats increasing by the day, I recommend investors 'high grade' their portfolio and switch out

Top 10 holdings of XLG ETF

Figure 1 - Top 10 holdings of XLG ETF (invesco.com)

XLG sector allocation

Figure 2 - XLG sector allocation (invesco.com)

SPY sector allocation

Figure 3 - SPY sector allocation (ssga.com)

XLG distribution yield

Figure 4 - XLG distribution yield (Seeking Alpha)

XLG historical returns

Figure 5 - XLG historical returns (morningstar.com)

SPY historical returns

Figure 6 - SPY historical returns (morningstar.com)

XLG/SPY ratio vs. high yield corporate spreads and recession indicators

Figure 7 - XLG/SPY ratio vs. high yield corporate spreads and recession indicators (Author created with ratio chart from stockcharts.com and high yield spreads from St. Louis Fed)

XLG outperforms during crises

Figure 8 - XLG outperformed SPY by 3.6% during COVID pandemic (Seeking Alpha)

2Yr treasury yields have plunged by over 120 bps since SIVB failed

Figure 9 - 2Yr treasury yields have plunged over 120 bps since SIVB failed (St. Louis Fed)

Conference Board has a 99% probability of a recession

Figure 10 - Conference Board has a 99% probability of a recession (Conference Board)

SPY ETF has returned 7.4% YTD

Figure 11 - SPY ETF has returned 7.4% YTD (koyfin.com)

10 megacaps account for 88% of the SPY's returns

Figure 12 - 10 megacap stocks account for 6.5% of the SPY's 7.4% YTD return (koyfin.com)

Small caps look precarious

Figure 13 - Small caps look precarious (Author created with price chart from stockcharts.com)

