Summary

  • Invesco Mortgage recently cut its quarterly dividend payout by 38.5%.
  • The commons currently yield 14.8% but the reduced payout is still at risk with book value still declining.
  • Shareholders could swap out the commons for the fixed to floating rate preferreds which currently sport a 9.8% yield on cost and are trading at a 21% discount to par.

Invesco Mortgage Capital (NYSE:IVR) last declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.40 per share, a 38.5% decrease from its prior payout and a 14.86% forward dividend yield. This payout has been in freefall in the years

Invesco Mortgage Capital Investment Portfolio

Invesco Mortgage Capital

Invesco Mortgage 7.75% Fixed-to-Floating Series B Cumulative Preferred Stock

Invesco Mortgage Capital Commons versus Preferreds

