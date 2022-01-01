Teleperformance SE: The Market Leader You've Never Heard Of

Apr. 08, 2023 1:03 AM ETTeleperformance SE (TLPFF)TLPFY
Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • In this article, I'll showcase one of my latest investments - French company Teleperformance SE.
  • It's my intention to slowly build to a position in the company, with a thesis of seeing a return of over 100% in the next 3-4 years.
  • This is a market leader with sector-leading profitability and fundamentals - and here you'll learn what's relevant to know about the company and its valuation.
  • Looking for more investing ideas like this one? Get them exclusively at iREIT on Alpha. Learn More »

Teleperformance headquarters

lcva2

Author's Note: This article was published on iREIT on Alpha in late March/early April of 2022.

Dear Subscribers,

So, I honestly doubt you've heard of Teleperformance SE (OTCPK:TLPFY) (OTCPK:TLPFF). Despite it being a market leader, the company

Teleperformance IR

Teleperformance IR (Teleperformance IR)

Teleperformance Cash flows

Teleperformance Cash flows (GuruFocus)

Teleperformance IR

Teleperformance IR (Teleperformance IR)

Teleperformance Valuation

Teleperformance Valuation (F.A.S.T graphs)

Teleperformance IR

Teleperformance IR (Teleperformance IR)

Teleperformance Mix

Teleperformance Mix (GuruFocus)

Teleperformance IR

Teleperformance IR (Teleperformance IR)

Teleperformance Valuation Forecast

Teleperformance Valuation Forecast (F.A.S.T Graphs)

Teleperformance IR

Teleperformance IR (Teleperformance IR)

Author's Portfolio

Author's Portfolio (Nordnet)

The company discussed in this article is only one potential investment in the sector. Members of iREIT on Alpha get access to investment ideas with upsides that I view as significantly higher/better than this one. Consider subscribing and learning more here.

This article was written by

Wolf Report profile picture
Wolf Report
30.64K Followers
Leader of iREIT on Alpha
The #1 Service For Safe and Reliable REIT Income

Mid-thirties DGI investor/senior analyst in private portfolio management for a select number of clients in Sweden. Invests in USA, Canada, Germany, Scandinavia, France, UK, BeNeLux. My aim is to only buy undervalued/fairly valued stocks and to be an authority on value investments as well as related topics.

I am a contributor for iREIT on Alpha as well as Dividend Kings here on Seeking Alpha and work as a Senior Research Analyst for Wide Moat Research LLC.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CGEMY, TLPFY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

While this article may sound like financial advice, please observe that the author is not a CFA or in any way licensed to give financial advice. It may be structured as such, but it is not financial advice. Investors are required and expected to do their own due diligence and research prior to any investment. Short-term trading, options trading/investment and futures trading are potentially extremely risky investment styles. They generally are not appropriate for someone with limited capital, limited investment experience, or a lack of understanding for the necessary risk tolerance involved. I own the European/Scandinavian tickers (not the ADRs) of all European/Scandinavian companies listed in my articles. I own the Canadian tickers of all Canadian stocks I write about. Please note that investing in European/Non-US stocks comes with withholding tax risks specific to the company's domicile as well as your personal situation. Investors should always consult a tax professional as to the overall impact of dividend withholding taxes and ways to mitigate these.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.