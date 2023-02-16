Cheniere Energy: A Unique Dividend Growth Stock

Apr. 08, 2023 1:17 AM ETCheniere Energy, Inc. (LNG)
Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.58K Followers

Summary

  • In this article, we start by discussing liquid natural gas market fundamentals, as we're in for a prolonged period of supply shortages.
  • Cheniere Energy is one of the best stocks in this segment, as it has existing infrastructure supporting organic growth, shareholder distributions, and debt reduction.
  • While its dividend yield is low, I expect LNG stock to be a long-term total return star with consistent and further accelerating dividends down the road.

Aerial View of Oil Refinery and Fuel Storage Tanks

CHUNYIP WONG

Introduction

Cheniere Energy (NYSE:LNG) is a fascinating company - for multiple reasons. The company is North America's largest exporter of liquid natural gas ("LNG"). It's a mature company that is now generating free cash flow and is capable of both long-term dividend

U.S. liquefied natural gas export projects

Energy Information Administration

U.S. liquefied natural gas projects

Energy Information Administration

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Cheniere Energy

Chart
Data by YCharts

Image

Cheniere Energy

Image

Cheniere Energy

Image

TIKR.com

Finviz Chart

FINVIZ

This article was written by

Leo Nelissen profile picture
Leo Nelissen
22.58K Followers
Welcome to my Seeking Alpha profile!I'm a buy-side financial markets analyst specializing in dividend opportunities, with a keen focus on major economic developments related to supply chains, infrastructure, and commodities. My articles provide insightful analysis and actionable investment ideas, with a particular emphasis on dividend growth opportunities. I aim to keep you informed of the latest macroeconomic trends and significant market developments through engaging content. Feel free to reach out to me via DMs or find me on Twitter (@Growth_Value_) for more insights.Thank you for visiting my profile!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Not financial advice.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.