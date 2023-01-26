lamyai

Investment Summary

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) is a leading global provider of crop inputs, services, and solutions The company has grown to become a key player in the agriculture industry, serving farmers in more than 20 countries around the world. I think that given the company manages to serve an international market further boosts the investment case also.

The company produces and distributes a wide range of products, including fertilizers, seeds, and crop protection chemicals, with the aim of helping farmers maximize crop yields and improve food production. Nutrien's extensive network of retail stores, digital platforms, and distribution centers enables the company to efficiently and effectively serve its customers, no matter where they are located. This has meant they have garnered an impressive position in the industry, and with plenty of tailwinds and demand ahead, the company should be able to utilize their already built-out infrastructure to keep up steady growth.

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

I think the company has managed to provide a lot of value to shareholders throughout the years. They have one of the best track records of buying back shares in the industry. Reducing it from 840 million in 2017 to 540 million in the last report, much thanks to the leveraged FCF margin being at 12.1%, beating the sector by quite a bit.

Plenty Of Buybacks And Free Cash Flow

One of the major benefits I see from a shareholder perspective to owning NTR stock is the priority the management places on buying back shares and also distributing a dividend.

Cash Flow Margin (Seeking Alpha)

In the last 12 months, the company has managed to achieve an impressive 12.1% leveraged FCF margin thanks to an increased demand for its products and services. I think that given the market trends for the industry where more and more demand is placed on companies to produce fertilizers in order to secure food streams for our societies all around the world. The risk of a food crisis grows stronger each day as companies like Nutrien Ltd do their best to keep up with demand.

This does however create a very interesting investment opportunity that is based on capitalizing on this immense demand. I think that Nutrien Ltd is a quality company that has established itself and it should be able to keep up the same cash flow margins in my opinion as they build out more production. This would make it possible to keep up steady share buybacks and distributing dividends and in turn create a lot of value for shareholders.

Quarterly Result

Nutrien Ltd's quarterly report for the three months ended December 31, 2022, showed strong performance with sales of $7.53 billion, an increase of 3.6% from $7.27 billion in the same period of the previous year in my opinion. For the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, Nutrien's sales amounted to $37.88 billion, which represents an increase of 36.5% from $27.71 billion in the previous year. This really highlights the ongoing increase of demand for products that Nutrien makes and other peers in the industry. What I find the most impressive is the company able to also increase margins too as seen below.

Gross Margins (Earnings Report)

The gross margin for the quarter was $2.91 billion, a decrease of 9.4% from $3.21 billion in the same period of the previous year. The gross margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, was $15.42 billion, which represents an increase of 64.2% from $9.41 billion in the previous year.

Net Earnings (Quarterly Report)

Overall I think Nutrien Ltd's quarterly report reflects a solid performance, with significant growth in sales and earnings for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022. Despite a decrease in gross margin quarter over quarter, Nutrien's gross margin for the twelve months ended December 31, 2022, increased significantly, indicating the company is able to capitalize on the demand. Moving forward I will be looking at the company's ability to keep margins and perhaps slightly increase them also. I don't expect them to increase at the same rate, however.

Risks

The fertilizer market is facing some potential risks that could affect its future growth. One of the biggest risks is the uncertainty around the prices of the raw materials used to make fertilizers, like natural gas and phosphate rock. These materials are crucial for fertilizer production, but their prices can be influenced by various factors such as weather patterns, geopolitical issues, and changes in global supply and demand.

In addition to the risks associated with raw material prices, the fertilizer market is also facing competition from alternative farming methods. Technologies like precision agriculture and vertical farming are gaining popularity, as they require less traditional fertilizer usage. As a result, this could affect the demand for fertilizers in the long term, particularly in developed markets where these techniques are being adopted more frequently.

All in all, though I think Nutrien Ltd is quite protected against any potential risks like the ones mentioned. They have a high demand for their product and trends and are not very likely to shift in the near future. One worrying sign might be the cash position declaring g a fair bit over the last few years, but I think the increase in free cash flows instead sort of mitigates that.

Valuation & Wrap Up

Right now I think Nutrien Ltd is a very favorable valuation as they are at just 7.5 on a forward p/e basis. This is a fair bit under the industry average of 13.7. I think that the demand for Nutrien Ltd will just keep the increase as no solution to the food shortage is in sight. A solution will take a lot of effort and time to properly establish. In the meantime companies like Nutrien Ltd should see a lot of revenue increases in my opinion.

P/E vs Industry (Seeking Alpha)

Looking at the balance sheet a little closer I think that the long-term debt of over $8 billion could be worrying to some, but I think that the impressive cash flows help mitigate this. The company has a strong balance sheet which it can rely on to further advance its business by leveraging the cash position for example. This strong business model has brought the company's net margins to a sector-beating 20.7% which I think can be maintained given the market trends I discussed previously. All this amounts to in my opinion a very strong investment case for the company. It has all the right things going for it, a market where steady growth is expected, a strong balance sheet, generating half the long-term debt in free cash flow in the last 12 months, and lastly, a strong net margin.

Factors that further make the investment case stronger in my opinion are the strong history of share buyback the company has and the dedication to giving out a dividend to shareholders. Even though estimates are that earnings will go down, I think the opposite will happen and Nutrien Ltd will be able to grow at least at the same CAGR as the fertilizer market. All this leads me to rate the company as a buy right now. I think shareholders will get a lot of value from holding a position in the company.