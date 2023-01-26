Nutrien Ltd.: Too Good To Look Away

Apr. 08, 2023 2:19 AM ETNutrien Ltd. (NTR), NTR:CA
MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
16 Followers

Summary

  • Nutrien Ltd is an impressive company that has managed to capitalize on the increasing demand for fertilizers to secure stable food streams.
  • The company has a strong history of share buybacks and distributing a dividend which in my opinion is a practice the company will keep up.
  • Investing in the company is based on stable trends and the company's strong free cash flows which lead me to rate NTR stock a buy.

peanuts plantation at evening with sunshine with graphic smart technology concepts

lamyai

Investment Summary

Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) is a leading global provider of crop inputs, services, and solutions The company has grown to become a key player in the agriculture industry, serving farmers in more than 20 countries around the world. I think

The last 12 months stock price

Stock Chart (Seeking Alpha)

The cash flow margin the company has

Cash Flow Margin (Seeking Alpha)

The gross margins and further information also

Gross Margins (Earnings Report)

Net earnings published in the last report

Net Earnings (Quarterly Report)

The company p/e vs the industry

P/E vs Industry (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

MJ Investing profile picture
MJ Investing
16 Followers
I take a look at a variety of companies across several sectors. I like to dive deep and see what really makes a company a good investment compared competitors. Creating a long-term portfolio and managing it is always the goal.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.