RPV: 'Pure Value' Is Indeed More Value Than 'Value'

Agnostic Investing
Summary

  • Systematic value investors bet that a diversified portfolio of fundamentally "cheap" stocks should outperform a portfolio of "expensive" stocks over the long term.
  • The Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF tracks the S&P 500 Pure Value Index and was incepted in March 2006.
  • Compared to other "smart-beta" value ETFs, RPV is a more aggressive value-strategy and only invests in the top 20% value stocks of the S&P 500 universe (currently 82 positions).
  • With this methodology and three fundamental valuation ratios as value signals, the investment process underlying RPV incorporates several best-practices from the academic literature on the value-factor.
  • RPV is well positioned in a value-peer group and (in my opinion) a very good instrument for investors seeking concentrated exposure to the value-factor.

Ein digitales Investment-Dashboard für den Aktienhandel

Wirestock/iStock via Getty Images

In a recent article, I already introduced the value methodology of S&P for the iShares S&P US Value ETF (IUSV). In this article, we will become one step more aggressive and examine the Invesco

Chart
Data by YCharts

chart

Own illustration of data from Kenneth French's website and market data. (Tuck School of Business and Microsoft Excel Stock API)

table

Tuck School of Business and Microsoft Excel Stock API

This article was written by

Agnostic Investing
AgnosticInvesting.com is my playground to test and share ideas!My name is Sven and I am currently working as an equity portfolio manager for a medium-sized insurance company in Stuttgart, Germany.All opinions are solely my own and do not reflect the views of any organisations I am associated with.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

This content is for educational and informational purposes only and no substitute for professional or financial advice. The use of any information on this website is solely on your own risk and I do not take responsibility or liability for any damages that may occur. The views expressed in this article are solely my own and do not necessarily reflect the views of any organisation I am associated with. Given that I am based in Germany, I have no access to the mentioned securities for regulatory reasons. However, I do have beneficial long-positions in comparable securities.

