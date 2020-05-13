I'm Lowering My U.S. Bancorp Buy Price. Here's Why

Apr. 08, 2023 2:39 AM ETU.S. Bancorp (USB)
Cory Cramer profile picture
Cory Cramer
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • I've had success in the past investing in U.S. Bancorp, and I've shared those ideas on Seeking Alpha.
  • In a 2022 article, I shared the price I was aiming to buy USB should it fall that far.
  • Given recent developments in banking, Federal Reserve policy, and my macro outlook, the odds of a recession have grown.
  • Therefore, I have lowered the buy price I previously shared for USB.
Red Arrow Moving Down Over Graph Paper Background

MicroStockHub

Introduction

As the title of this article suggests, I'm lowering my buy price for USB stock. In order to add some context to my reasoning, I am going to start this article by briefly reviewing my history with

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

US Bancorp historical earnings cyclicality

FAST Graphs

