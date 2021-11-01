SCHG Vs. The Competition: How This Large-Cap Growth ETF Stacks Up

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • SCHG is one of the top-performing large-cap growth ETFs over the last decade. With a 0.04% expense ratio, it's likely on your short-list.
  • This article evaluates SCHG's fundamentals against other popular alternatives like VUG, SPYG, IWF, and QQQ.
  • SCHG has highest price-earnings ratio in this sample but also the highest estimated earnings growth rate. Your decision should reflect how quickly you think growth stocks will rebound.
  • Growth stocks are still out of favor, and I don't think a turnaround is imminent. However, it will happen eventually, and I hope this article helps prepare investors accordingly.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of Hoya Capital Income Builder get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Growth arrow up and progress success business skill increase improvement graph on market profit stock background with goal of achievement futuristic finance economy.

Lemon_tm

Investment Thesis

Many factors contributed to the decline of growth stocks last year, including declining earnings surprises and higher interest rates. However, the Schwab U.S. Large Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) should be on your shortlist for when market

Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index Methodology

Dow Jones Indices

VUG, SPYG, IWF, QQQ, SCHG Sector Exposures

Morningstar

SCHG Top Ten Holdings

Schwab

Large-Cap Growth ETF Performance Comparison

The Sunday Investor

Large-Cap Growth ETF Fundamentals Comparison: SCHG vs. SPYG vs. VUG vs. IWF vs. QQQ vs. SPY

The Sunday Investor

S&P Style Indices Factors: Growth and Value

S&P Dow Jones Indices

SCHG Top 25 Holdings: Historical Earnings Surprises

The Sunday Investor

S&P 500 Earnings Surprises

Yardeni Research

The Sunday Investor Joins Income Builder

The Sunday Investor has teamed up with Hoya Capital to launch the premier income-focused investing service on Seeking Alpha. Members receive complete early access to our articles along with exclusive income-focused model portfolios and a comprehensive suite of tools and models to help build sustainable portfolio income targeting premium dividend yields of up to 10%.

hoya capital income builder

Whether your focus is High Yield or Dividend Growth, we’ve got you covered with actionable investment research focusing on real income-producing asset classes that offer potential diversification, monthly income, capital appreciation, and inflation hedging. Start A Free 2-Week Trial Today!

This article was written by

The Sunday Investor profile picture
The Sunday Investor
4.61K Followers
Build sustainable portfolio income with premium dividend yields up to 10%.

I perform independent fundamental analysis for over 850 U.S. Equity ETFs and aim to provide you with the most comprehensive ETF coverage on Seeking Alpha. My insights into how ETFs are constructed at the industry level are unique rather than surface-level reviews that’s standard on other investment platforms. My deep-dive articles always include a set of alternative funds, and I am active in the comments section and ready to answer your questions about the ETFs you own or are considering.

My qualifications include a Certificate in Advanced Investment Advice from the Canadian Securities Institute, the completion of all educational requirements for the Chartered Investment Manager (CIM) designation, and a Bachelor of Commerce degree with a major in Accounting. In addition, I passed the CFA Level 1 Exam and am on track to become licensed to advise on options and derivatives in 2023. In November 2021, I became a contributor for the Hoya Capital Income Builder Marketplace Service and manage the "Active Equity ETF Model Portfolio", which as a total return objective. Sign up for a free trial today! Hoya Capital Income Builder.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of SPY, MSFT either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.