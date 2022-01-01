primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

In this article we are going to further explore instruments that give investors exposure to the S&P 500 but with an option overlay. Furthermore we are going to see if equity collar strategies have outperformed the more popular buy-write ones.

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF (BATS:BAUG) is an exchange-traded fund. As per its literature:

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF™ seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), up to a predetermined cap, while buffering investors against the first 9% of losses over the outcome period before fees and expenses. The ETF can be held indefinitely, resetting at the end of each outcome period (approximately annually).

In the past year the fund had a very shallow drawdown, and has tracked very nicely the upward move in SPY this year:

Return Profile (Seeking Alpha)

The idea here is that an investor does not have to purchase 'insurance' via a different instrument when a recession is around the corner. In many instances these 'insurance' trades do not work, just like we saw with the bond trade in 2022. Historically there was a negative correlation between bonds and equities, thus an investor long bonds/duration would get some offset when equity prices collapsed. Not in 2022 due to the rising rates/inflationary environment.

Same goes with investors buying puts. We can raise our hand here and say that timing is incredibly difficult to achieve via puts or put spreads. Usually one tends to buy when panic is setting in (the worst time to buy puts) and think 'it is not worth it' when vol is low.

BAUG provides investors with a systematic layered volatility strategy that ensures a certain amount of downside protection via its structure. The idea here is that a retail investor concerned about a recessionary environment can just switch from being long ETFs such as SPY or CEFs which mirror the SPY to instruments such as BAUG which have embedded downside protection. It is a cleaner and more efficient way to 'hedge' exposure via such instruments.

Holdings

The fund holds a number of options:

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

I will not go into extremely technical details here, but the first purchased call option is basically a very deep in the money one with a high delta. This basically translates being long the S&P 500, so you can just ignore the first row there.

What the fund does next is an equity collar via a purchased put with a 412 strike and a sold call option at 504. Basically in this structure the fund is protected if the market sell-off below 412, and has a capped upside if the market rallies above 504.

However, in order to cheapen the cost of the option overlay, BAUG does something else, namely sell a put option with a 374 strike. This means that the fund is only protected from 412 to 374. Spot levels below that incur losses, just like being outright long the SPY. The pay-off profile for the strategy is as follows:

Payoff Profile (Fund Fact Sheet)

We can see the 'kink' there on the downside, where the fund is virtually flat until spot hits 374.

Performance versus Peers

The fund had a shallow drawdown in the past year, but has done slightly worse than its peers in the equity collar space:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

We can see that in the past year PJAN is the clear outperformer, followed by HEQT and then BAUG. The story is slightly different on a 3-year time frame:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

What matters for longer term performance is the width of the collars and the frequency of the re-set period, with options skew at the time of re-set playing a large role here.

Performance versus Buy-Write Funds

BAUG has outperformed buy-write funds in the range bound 2023:

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

Between 374 and 504 BAUG has a very similar performance profile as the S&P 500.

On a 1-year look-back the relationship holds as well with BAUG outperforming:

Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

Again, we are looking at a total return graph here (i.e. dividends included). So despite their structure, buy-write funds severely underperform equity collar structures in a down market.

Long term however, buy-write funds are much better at capturing the upside than equity collar structures:

3Y Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

We can see from the above graph that BAUG is at the bottom of the cohort on a 3-year time-frame. SPXX is the best buy-write from the utilized cohort in terms of tracking the SPY higher.

Conclusion

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF is an exchange-traded fund with an options overlay. The vehicle has an equity collar structure that aims to protect for the first -9% sell-off in the markets and caps the upside. The fund re-sets the collar every year at the end of July. BAUG has proven itself to be a much better alternative in the past year to owning the S&P 500 and 'hedging' it, with many instruments having proven to be extremely ineffective in 2022 (think about bonds and other tail risk ETFs). With a very shallow drawdown of only -12% in 2022 and a performance closely matching the SPY in 2023, BAUG is an effective way to maintain equity exposure during a market downturn.

When compared to CEF buy-write funds during the same down period BAUG outperforms. Equity buy-write funds expose better performances during bull markets only. The analysis was done utilizing a total return profile, meaning that dividends were factored in.

Equity collar structures such as BAUG have proven to be the correct solution during the current down market, outperforming any other structure that combined long positions and 'hedging' instruments.