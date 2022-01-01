BAUG: Systematic Volatility Strategy

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.36K Followers

Summary

  • The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF is an exchange-traded fund.
  • The ETF seeks to track the return of the S&P 500 up to a predetermined cap while buffering investors against the first 9% of losses over the outcome period.
  • The vehicle offers a viable alternative to many 'hedging' instruments that have proven to be ineffective during 2022.
  • The fund had a very shallow -12% drawdown during 2022 and has matched the S&P 500 performance in 2023.
  • Equity Collar strategies such as BAUG yield superior results to buy-write funds during down markets.

Positive high gainer growth-sotck invest rebound cryptocurrency charts and graphs on computer screen in bull market investment finance concept

primeimages/E+ via Getty Images

Thesis

In this article we are going to further explore instruments that give investors exposure to the S&P 500 but with an option overlay. Furthermore we are going to see if equity collar strategies have outperformed the

return

Return Profile (Seeking Alpha)

holdings

Holdings (Fund Fact Sheet)

payoff

Payoff Profile (Fund Fact Sheet)

return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

returns

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

total return

Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

returns

Total Returns (Seeking Alpha)

total return

3Y Total Return (Seeking Alpha)

This article was written by

Binary Tree Analytics profile picture
Binary Tree Analytics
3.36K Followers
With a financial services cash and derivatives trading background, Binary Tree Analytics aims to provide transparency and analytics in respect to capital markets instruments and trades.We are reachable at BinaryTreeAnalytics@gmail.com_____________________________http://www.BinaryTreeAnalytics.com

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.