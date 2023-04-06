Federal Reserve Watch: Quantitative Tightening Still In Place

Summary

  • So far, so good. It looks like the Federal Reserve has managed through the recent "bank crisis" and has remained on track in pursuing its quantitative tightening.
  • Although we are not finished with the concern over bank failures and bank risk, the Fed seems to have worked through the crisis and is now focused steadily on inflation.
  • Interesting is the fact that the rate of growth of the M2 money stock measure has been negative since last September and this could be a signal for a recession.
  • Still, there is a lot of uncertainty around, leaving the Federal Reserve in a very difficult place.

Interest Rates and The Federal Reserve - Sunset

Douglas Rissing

The Federal Reserve continues to reduce the size of its securities portfolio.

In the banking week ending April 6, 2023, the Fed's securities portfolio declined by $49.0 billion, all the reduction coming in the holdings of U.S. Treasury securities.

Securities Held Outright

Securities Held Outright (Federal Reserve)

Effective Federal Funds Rate

Effective Federal Funds Rate (Federal Reserve)

Reserve Balances

Reserve Balances with Federal Reserve Banks (Federal Reserve)

M2 Money Stock

M2 Money Stock (Federal Reserve)

