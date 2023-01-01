JuSun

This article is excerpted from an in-depth online course module first shared with members of my Quality Value Investing (QVI) subscription service in Seeking Alpha's Investing Groups on December 15, 2022.

Most investors, whether retail or professional, underperform the market over time. As a result, they are perpetually craving new investing methodologies and stock-picking ideas for a straightforward reason: Their chosen approaches to portfolio management are not producing alpha.

In part one of a five-part series, Quality Value Investing (QVI) explores investment practices and schemes that challenge alpha instead of producing it.

Forgive the cynical approach; however, sometimes flipping the coin and looking at the negative aspects of an applied discipline such as stock market investing can be as impactful as the more positive attributes of discovering how to pick the winning stocks of enduring enterprises.

Preface

Out of respect for subscribers and followers, Quality Value Investing (QVI) rejects any short-term trading schemes for hopeful-although improbable-quick financial gains using controversial investment vehicles.

Hence, the service discourages options, futures, event arbitrage, currencies-whether crypto or sovereign-commodities, trend following, short-selling, technical analysis, swing trading, momentum growth, forward high-yield dividends, price targets or alerts, trading algorithms, margin accounts, deep value, or any trading schemes deployed in the hopes of acquiring fast money. Instead, QVI concedes those speculative ventures to professional traders, market gamblers, and the Ouija board.

Throughout the article, whimsical references to the market represent the aggregate of fickle retail and aggressive professional investors who are lost in the crowd and ruled by emotions or greed in buying and selling investment securities.

Disclaimer: Although Quality Value Investing (QVI) takes a skeptical view of Wall Street-a euphemism for professional or institutional investing anywhere in the world-it neither implies nor expresses specific issues with or negative references to any actual organizations or individuals existing or working in the financial services industry. Any perceived connection or offense to actual firms or real persons is coincidental and unintentional. In its general lament of the Wall Street way, QVI abstains from unproven conspiracy theories and presents a narrative platform of commentary, critique, education, and parody. In a sane world, facts are exempt from any alternative paradigm; thus, the subjective thoughts shared throughout the article are QVI's opinions and, therefore, independent from fact.

QVI counters each broad section of self-sabotaging investing behaviors below with suggested anecdotes.

Their Primary Objective is to Get Rich Fast

Investors who give up on the underperforming stocks of quality companies held fewer than three or four years forego the potential for a sizable market outperformance after five or more years of compounding.

Undisciplined investors bet on investment tips or perceived opportunities for quick, wishful gains.

Stock market speculators are attracted to know-it-all gurus, tend to disregard the counter opinions of others, and are magnets for get-rich-quick trading schemes.

In contrast to the strict bottom-up, buy-and-hold value investing paradigm, top-down growth or momentum investors favor price targets, price alerts, technical charts, deep-dive analysis paralysis, macroeconomic influences, industry trends, market-timing, short-selling, options trading, forward high-yield dividends, and trade set-ups.

Unsuccessful, retail-level investors ignore relevant data, lack self-control, and apply gut feelings to portfolio construction and maintenance, embracing complicated or expensive investment vehicles or trading schemes in the hopes of fast money. They neglect to leave those speculative ventures to professional traders and market gamblers.

Despite the recent trend toward commission-free online investing, investors suppress any advantages from discounted or free commissions by trading on margin or too often, thereby risking unnecessary debt, trading fees, and tax burdens on what was supposed to be a low-cost experience.

As overactive, noninstitutional portfolio managers, many retail investors are unaware of the inherent risks in the stocks and bonds of publicly traded companies. As a result, they drop their guard against sudden market exuberance for candidates-Bitcoin, profitless tech stocks, and long-term bonds were the latest flavors of choice-queued to take down an entire market.

Remember junk bonds in the 1980s, dot-coms in the 1990s, and mortgage-backed securities in the 2000s?

Between bubbles, irrational investor sentiment from the daily news cycle and quarterly earnings releases provoke gyrations within the US domestic stock market. The volatility keeps portfolio holdings on a roller coaster ride in the short term. But as patient investors wait for the return of compounding capital gains and dividend income in their portfolios, irrational speculators panic and sell.

There are investors, and there are speculators. Each seeks to profit, the former in the long term and the latter in the short term.

Some well-intentioned investors prefer to calculate the margin of safety with discounted free cash flow projections and other future-focused or assumptive estimates of precision price targets cast within specific time frames.

Wall Street analysts enable the behavior on Main Street by publishing complex financial models that lack consistency. These sophisticated margins of safety or intrinsic value estimates justify the high fee structure of Wall Street. Unfortunately, unsuspecting investors are blind to the assumptive projections within these formulas. Haven't investors who start predicting future cash flows, interest rates, and capital expenditures become more speculators?

Nearsighted predictions are more or less crapshoots, yet Wall Street makes a living off of them, a paradox of epic proportions.

Suggested anecdote: An informed, quality-oriented value investor has a far greater chance of getting rich slowly than getting rich fast, and getting rich slowly is better than not.

Remember that trading is a short game while investing is a long game.

They Lack Thought, Discipline, and Patience

History dictates the retail portfolio of investors who follow the crowd-whether the favorite momentum stocks of fellow retail investors or the Wall Street darlings of the month-will often lose momentum at market extremes. The coronavirus pandemic and the 2022 bear market were examples of this stock market phenomenon.

It is customary for do-it-yourself investors to overweight favorite publicly traded corporations in a portfolio. But how does one know what companies will do better in the long run?

Although bordering on speculation, they can make an educated guess based on research and due diligence. However, they may have yet to grasp that keeping conjecture to a minimum is perhaps the best approach to successful investing over time.

Why don't more investors follow the low-cost, equal-weighted, buy-and-hold, quality-purchased-at-a-value-price approach to portfolio construction? Perhaps they avoid equal weighting, convinced that stock ABC will do better than holding XYZ, and if so, why not just buy ABC?

Because the talking heads have convinced us that diversification is best, but remember, the financial services industry makes more profit if investors don't concentrate their portfolios. Nonetheless, higher market capitalizations-defined as shares outstanding times the stock price-signify that the market has perhaps overbought the stock.

The proven way to make long-term money in the market is staying invested for the unpredictable, albeit welcomed price jumps, cultivating a less vulnerable portfolio to sudden and unexpected price drops such as was triggered by the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent bear market. But unfortunately, many in the crowd lack the courage to stay invested through each market cycle to accomplish this feat.

Wall Street professional managers are no exception. Their practices include forced quarterly portfolio activities to protect job security, satisfying the institutional or accredited investor's thirst for fast money, and charging excessive fees to bankroll bonuses. Nevertheless, building wealth from a self-managed investment portfolio over an extended holding period is rare compared to professional managers collecting millions in advisory fees each quarter.

The Wall Street Consensus is Often Senseless

Uninformed investors interpret the Wall Street consensus as a definitive buy or sell signal instead of a suggestion to move in the other direction.

So during celebrated quarterly earnings seasons, after a company comes up short on analyst consensus estimates of earnings or revenue, they should ask who missed: the senior management of the enterprise or the Wall Street analysts?

Emotional investing seems to produce losses more often than gains. Many investors-for better, although more often for worse-trade on geopolitical news and other macroeconomic events, inspiring passionate feelings more than emotional intellect. The undisciplined Main Street investor gets caught up in the volatile journey of the short-term trading vacuum on Wall Street.

Subsequently, countless investors sell based on a report or event at a loss by placing emotion before intellect.

Impatient retail investors place excess weight on the forward consensus. It is every bit speculative and dangerous, akin to a foggy windshield. As a result, many active investors-professional or individual-underperform the market over time. Each buys or sells based on speculation of what will happen via price targets, earnings estimates, sales volume, potential mergers & acquisitions, or market corrections. Yet, despite conveying confidence, does any forecaster honestly know what will happen to a market, company, or stock price at any specific future point?

Investing based on predicting future events is the same as investing based on hope. But, unfortunately, predictive investment analysis is often nothing more than hopefulness disguised as intelligent forecasting.

Perhaps it's human nature, but financial readers seek entertainment value as much as factual information. Yet the investment thesis is often right before them, negating the need to take a risky trip down some murky road of well-crafted predictive analysis. So instead, they invest based on subjective forecasts instead of objective facts.

The challenge for many investors is to think ten to twenty years out instead of ten to twenty months or even ten to twenty days. However, Wall Street is notorious for demanding steady, quarter-to-quarter growth in sales and profits from covered companies, with the market pounding any stock that misses management guidance or analysts' forecasts. As a result, following the crowd by voting for stocks instead of weighing them often leads to paying an unnecessary premium.

As day traders or momentum investors cast votes daily, they serve the market instead of allowing it to serve them. Yet another trivial way investors manage portfolios with impatience or ignorance.

Market history dictates that the crowd is often wrong. Investors panic and sell at a loss when a stock or an entire market drops 20 percent in one day. They sometimes hide behind the theory of sunk cost or unrecoverable money already spent. Nonetheless, selling out the stock below the cost basis guarantees that the original capital invested is forever lost.

In any upmarket cycle, those who compromise and join the herd in scooping up overpriced growth stocks, poor-quality value traps, or tempting fads because of the fear of missing out [FOMO] regret their purchases when the market retreats as it did when the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent bear market hit their wallets.

That is why investing is more profitable when practiced based on the fear of losing money [FOLM] instead of missing out.

Suggested anecdote: Invest with thought, discipline, and patience, and chances are good that as much as two-thirds of stock picks will outperform the market over time. Remember to equal-weight portfolios to eliminate bias and unreliable predictive analysis. The primary strategy of a quality-based value investor is the fear of losing money or protecting invested capital from losses.

What unprofitable investment practices in this article have you employed or observed in the past or present? What other counterproductive investing behaviors not listed above have you experienced or witnessed? How did or will you correct your approach to ensure more alpha?

Readers are invited and encouraged to share their investing experiences or lessons learned in the comments section below.

Next up: Why Most Investors Underperform The Market - Part 2 of 5

Copyright 2023 by David J. Waldron. All rights reserved worldwide.