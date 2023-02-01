EWS: FY 2022 Review

Tudor Invest Holdings
Summary

  • BlackRock's iShares MSCI Singapore ETF is up 9% since our last analysis.
  • Singapore is still a good proxy for growth in Asia and most companies offer solid balance sheets and trustworthy management.
  • Valuations are reasonable in terms of P/E, dividend yield and P/NAV.
  • Our preference is for picking companies with solid fundamentals but for those that want to go the way of an ETF, this is a good alternative.

Resorts World Sentosa, Singapore.

Irwan Ridwan Cholid/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Investment thesis

In our Mid-Year review of BlackRock's iShares MSCI Singapore ETF (NYSEARCA:EWS) back in August last year we upgraded our stance from a Hold to a Buy.

It has gone up

EWS up 9% since August 2022

EWS up 9% since August 2022 (SA)

DBS logo

DBS logo (DBS)

SEA logo

SEA logo (SEA)

SEA cash is dwindling

SEA cash is dwindling (SEA FY 2022 financial results presentation)

OCBC logo

OCBC logo (OCBC)

UOB logo

UOB logo (UOB)

Capitaland Ascendas logo

Capitaland Ascendas logo (Capitaland Ascendas)

Singtel logo

Singtel logo (Singtel)

Singtel's dividend policy

Singtel's dividend policy (Singtel FH 2022 Financial Results Presentation)

SGX logo

SGX logo (SGX)

Wilmar logo

Wilmar logo (Wilmar)

Singapore Airline logo

Singapore Airline logo (Singapore Airline)

Singapore Airline's expected forward yield

Singapore Airline's expected forward yield (Yahoo Finance)

Genting Singapore logo

Genting Singapore logo (Genting Singapore)

EWS dividend yield of top 10 companies

EWS dividend yield of top 10 companies (BlackRock iShares plus yield by author)

Dividend yield of EWS

Dividend yield of EWS (BlackRock iShares)

MAS inflation numbers

MAS inflation numbers (Monetary Authority of Singapore)

Singapore - Private business PMI

Singapore - Private business PMI (Trade Economics)

This article was written by

Tudor Investment Holdings Private Limited is a Singapore based investment company. Its investments are in commercial real estate and managing a global portfolio of investments in equities and bonds.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of DBSDY, SGAPY either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

