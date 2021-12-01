It's easy to become jaded with all the high yield options on the market today, but it's important to remember that this is the exception rather than the norm. For how long yields will remain high is anybody's guess and for the majority of investors who aren't good at picking an absolute bottom, now may be a good time to layer into big dividend stocks.
This brings me to CTO Realty Growth (NYSE:CTO), which I last covered in January here, highlighting its transition to better positioned property types. The stock has given a -8% return since then, after falling with the broader REIT sector. In this article, I revisit the stock and highlight why this high yield is worth a look for income investors.
CTO Realty Growth focuses on owning and acquiring retail and mixed use properties in high growth areas across the U.S. It's also the external manager for Alpine Income Property Trust (PINE), and owns a meaningful equity stake in the company, resulting in recurring fee stream for CTO.
What sets CTO apart from most other REITs is its "roll-up its sleeves" approach of acquiring properties for well below replacement value, and then performing "lease-up" activities such as renovation work and re-tenanting to enhance the appeal of the property, and in turn, increase the underlying real estate value and rents.
This strategy appears to be working well for investors as CTO saw record AFFO per share growth of 26% during the full year 2022. This was on the back of a noteworthy fourth quarter, during which it was CTO's largest ever in terms of investment volume.
Also encouraging, CTO is seeing strong organic growth, as it renewed or signed leases on 8% of its portfolio during Q4 at higher rates, driving an impressive same-property NOI growth of 13%. It's also well-positioned for near term external growth, as CTO could start seeing the benefits in the first half of this year from recently completed transactions worth $195 million with a high going in cash cap rate of 8%. Management sees opportunities as these properties were acquired at significantly below replacement.
Nonetheless, the near-term growth story may be muted for CTO, as it's currently dealing with 10 specific tenant issues. These include tenant vacancies such as WeWork, Regal, and The Hall, among others. This has caused CTO to reevaluate the viability of its mixed-use approach at its Beaver Creek property (which includes the Regal cinema), and supply chain disruptions have resulted in delays in the opening of The Hall property in Ashford Lane. As such, management is guiding for "just" 1% to 4% same property NOI growth this year, including the effects of increased bad debt reserves, and occupancy loss on said properties.
Meanwhile, CTO maintains a reasonable amount of leverage, with a debt to gross assets ratio of 47%, and management extended all of its near-term debt maturities to 2025. Plus, unlike some peers that are being modest with dividend growth, CTO grew its dividend by 12% last year. At present CTO yields 9.0% and the dividend is covered by a 91% AFFO payout ratio, based on the midpoint of management's 2023 guidance.
Lastly, CTO appears to be trading in value territory at $16.83 with a forward P/FFO of 10.5. Analysts expect FFO/share growth of 12.4% next year, and have a consensus Buy rating with an average price target of $20.50, equating to a potential 31% total return over the next 12 months.
Those seeking a lower risk option may want to consider the (CTO.PA) preferred issue. It currently trades at a discount to liquidation value and has a maturity date in July of 2026. CTO.PA's dividends are also cumulative and it currently yields 7.9%.
CTO Realty Growth is an attractive option for income investors looking for a high yielding REIT. It offers a 9% dividend yield and has the potential for capital appreciation. While near term headwinds need to be worked out this year, I see these issues as already having been baked into the share price, setting up patient long-term investors for potentially strong returns. Lastly, more risk-averse investors may want to take a look at the cumulative preferred shares.
I'm a U.S. based financial writer with an MBA in Finance. I have over 14 years of investment experience, and generally focus on stocks that are more defensive in nature, with a medium to long-term horizon. My goal is to share useful and insightful knowledge and analysis with readers. Contributing author for Hoya Capital Income Builder.
Analyst's Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of CTO either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
I am not an investment advisor. This article is for informational purposes and does not constitute as financial advice. Readers are encouraged and expected to perform due diligence and draw their own conclusions prior to making any investment decisions.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
