Bitcoin Rises As Global Sanctions Trigger Resistance To U.S. Dollar Hegemony

Summary

  • The U.S.’s multi-agency crackdown on crypto reached a fever pitch in March.
  • Adding to the regulatory complexity, March also saw the implosion of several important crypto-banking institutions, amid broader banking sector panic.
  • Both Bitcoin and Ethereum experienced double-digit percentage increases in March.
  • With Hong Kong set to unveil its digital asset regulatory framework, Chinese SOE banks have stepped up their relationships with crypto firms in HK and elsewhere.
  • If deglobalization accelerates, we believe censorship-resistant bearer assets with predictable supply, such as Bitcoin and Gold, will comprise an increasing proportion of global reserves.

Close up shot of Bitcoin and alt coins cryptocurrency

ozgurdonmaz/iStock Unreleased via Getty Images

Hong Kong's new digital asset framework coincides with U.S. crypto crackdown. Could Bitcoin's rise be driven by state-sponsored buyers & global interest amid deglobalization?

Please note that VanEck may have a position(s) in the digital

Previous Cycles Suggest that Bitcoin will Rally Prior to and After the Next Halving

Source: Arcana. Data as of 2/4/2023. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names mentioned herein.

Market Capitalization USDC vs. Tether

Source: Arcana as of 3/28/2023. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names mentioned herein.

L2 Transaction Settlement Share of Ethereum

Source: Dune as of 4/3/2023. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names mentioned herein.

TVL Comparison: Era vs zkEVM ($M)

Source: Dune as of 3/31/2023. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names mentioned herein.

Marketshare Daily Active Layer-1/Layer-2 Blockchains

Source: Dune as of 3/31/2023. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names mentioned herein.

Binance Active Addresses - 30 Day Moving Average

Source: Dune as of 3/31/2023. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Not a recommendation to buy or sell any of the names mentioned herein.

