Welcome to another installment of our BDC Market Weekly Review, where we discuss market activity in the Business Development Company ("BDC") sector from both the bottom-up - highlighting individual news and events - as well as the top-down - providing an overview of the broader market.

We also try to add some historical context as well as relevant themes that look to be driving the market or that investors ought to be mindful of. This update covers the period through the last week of March.

Market Action

BDCs had another good week with a 2% return. Despite a couple of strong weeks, the sector finished March around 5% lower. The obvious culprits were significantly lower short-term rates (a potential headwind for BDC net income) as well as an increase in the likelihood of a credit crunch as banks are likely to pull back on making new loans in light of a broadbased fall in deposits for the sector.

The sector has clawed back around half the loss it experienced in early March.

The drop over March was not enough to offset the positive return year-to-date however.

Average BDC valuation moved up to 93% from a sub-90% level earlier in the month. In our view this falls in the fair-value range for the sector and is less exciting for new capital.

Market Themes

The IPO market is in a slump with only around $20bn of global IPOs through Q1 - down 70% from 2022 and the least since 2019. A low level of "exits" such as IPOs or M&A keeps BDC prepayment fees low as loans are often prepaid when the company has an "exit". This tepid deal activity is fairly unusual for a rising rate environment as a rising rate environment is typically a risk-on period for markets. This suggests that once markets normalize we could see a significant boost to BDC net income from prepayments, something that might partly offset a drop in net income if short-term rates start to reverse.

We can clearly see this drop in fee income across the sector, particularly for BDCs that typically enjoy high levels of fee income. For example, the chart below shows the income breakdown of ARCC from our service BDC Tool. We can clearly see that the green bars get significantly thinner as we move in 2022.

HTGC has a similar pattern of thinner fees as we move into 2022. Apart from these two, HRZN and TSLX are also worth watching as potential beneficiaries of a return in fee income. We currently hold both ARCC and TSLX in our High Income Portfolio.

Although a drop in fees is not particularly welcome, it wasn't as noticeable last year since BDCs enjoyed a large net income tailwind of around 20% year-on-year. It also suggests that there could be an additional net income tailwind in the future if the IPO market wakes up and deal activity resumes. This is probably unlikely in the near term, particularly if the long-anticipated recession does, in fact, happen. However, it could be a positive factor on the other side.

Stance And Takeaways

After the bank-induced swoon in assets we moved a couple of our BDC holdings such as GBDC and CGBD back to Buy. So far this has worked out as GBDC is up 8% with CGBD up slightly. A further rally would push the sector into fairly richly valued territory and we would look to downgrade our holdings as well as potentially rotate to longer-duration assets. The key risk for investors is the potential one-two punch of a recession and a reversal of Fed hikes which could lead to a drop across net income, NAVs and valuations.