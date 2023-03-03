EV Company News For The Month Of March 2023

Summary

  • Global electric car sales Feb. 2023 were up 49% YoY to 14% share. China sales up 56% YoY to 33% share. Europe up 14% YoY to 20% share.
  • EV market news - EV demand sentiment was weighed on by some automakers in China heavily discounting ICE vehicles in advance of new emissions standards due July 1, 2023.
  • EV company news - BYD aims to sell at least 3 million vehicles this year. Tesla vows to halve EV production costs on their new platform for a cheaper EV.
  • Ford tripling F-150 Lightning, doubling Mach E production in 2023. Mitsubishi Motors plays catchup with plans to electrify fleet by 2035. GM’s EV push stalls amid slow rollouts for GMC Hummer, Cadillac Lyriq.
Charge station for electric cars. Electric cars at charging station. 3d rendering

Welcome to the March 2023 edition of Electric Vehicle [EV] company news.

March saw February global plugin electric car sales improve strongly after a slow January.

In March we heard stories of massive ICE car discounting (as much as

Top selling global auto brands January & February 2023

Global electric car sales reached 10.522m in 2022 and 13% market share

Bloomberg breakdown of EV sales by year and region

Global EV sales forecast

BloombergNEF long term EV forecast (global EV share to exceed 70% by 2040)

BloombergNEF forecasts ~40.4% global passenger EV market share in 2030 and 75.3% in 2040

Volkswagen ID. 2all concept car

Wuling Bin Guo EV

Kia EV9 Kia EV9

GWM TANK500 HEV

The New All-Electric Ford Explorer

XPENG P7i (Photo: Business Wire)

Polestar 2 BST edition 230

Workhorse's W56 Step Van

Fisker Alaska

ICE vehicle phase out target dates

Comments

