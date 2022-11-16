Better High Yield SWAN Buy: Magellan Midstream Or MPLX?

Apr. 08, 2023 5:34 AM ETMagellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (MMP), MPLXMPLXP
High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
Investing Groups Leader

Summary

  • Both MMP and MPLX are sleep well at night high yield equities.
  • While MMP has a higher credit rating, MPLX has a cheaper valuation.
  • We compare them side by side and offer our take on which is a better buy at the moment.
  • Looking for a portfolio of ideas like this one? Members of High Yield Investor get exclusive access to our subscriber-only portfolios. Learn More »

Industrial pipelines and valves on sunset sky background, banner.

muhammet sager

Magellan Midstream (NYSE:MMP) and MPLX (NYSE:MPLX) are two sleep well at night high yield investment-grade midstream MLPs. Although MMP has a higher credit rating, MPLX trades at a cheaper valuation.

In this article, we compare them side by

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

It is also important to keep in mind that MMP has a much rosier DCF per unit growth outlook while MPLX has a much more attractive distribution outlook given that its current yield is 150 basis points higher than MMP's and it is also expected to grow at a faster clip moving forward.

If you want full access to our Portfolio and all our current Top Picks, feel free to join us for a 2-week free trial at High Yield Investor.

We are the fastest-growing and best-rated stock-picking service on Seeking Alpha with 1,500+ members on board and a perfect 5/5 rating from 150+ reviews:

You won't be charged a penny during the free trial, so you have nothing to lose and everything to gain. There's also a 50% discount for new members who join TODAY!

Start Your 2-Week Free Trial Today!

This article was written by

High Yield Investor profile picture
High Yield Investor
12.71K Followers
Become a “High Yield Investor” with our 8% Yielding Portfolio.
High Yield Investor is a leading community of income investors that is supported by Leonberg Capital, a high yield specialist with over 2,500 clients, including hedge funds, private equity firms, family offices, and high net worth individuals. We spend 1000s of hours and over $100,000 per year researching the market and share the results with you at a tiny fraction of the cost. Joining our community will help you identify the most profitable opportunities BEFORE the end of the pandemic changes the entire dividend stock landscape and allow you to earn a sustainable 6-8% dividend yield that grows over time. Click here to learn more!

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ET, PAA, EPD either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.