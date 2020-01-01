Karlos Garciapons

On April 28th, the Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCPK:MBGYY) will present its Q1 results. As a reminder, it was a remarkable 2022 for the German car automaker, with operating profit back to €20 billion versus the €16 billion achieved in 2021 (still not yet at the pre-COVID-19 levels). For 2023, the German luxury car giant decided to adopt a cautious view and sees sales at the 2022 level. All in all, sales of high-end vehicles are expected to be slightly higher thanks to new additions such as the new EQS SUV and then the Mercedes-Maybach EQS SUV. In addition, BEV sales are expected to roughly double with an adjusted return on sales between 12% and 14%, after the 13.7% recorded in 2022. However, these numbers do not fully satisfy the CEO Ola Källenius who has entered his fourth year at the helm of the Stuttgart company, after the departure of his historic predecessor Dieter Zetsche. In his long-term strategic statement of October 2020, Källenius underlined the goal of offering a luxury-oriented experience combined with the most advanced technology as a software-driven company in the electric space. This is very much in line with Mare Evidence Lab's thesis on the Haute Car Luxury Proposition To Price In.

Indeed, Mercedes is working on several fronts. On the one hand, the company is enriching its electric vehicles, on the other hand, they are also focusing on the onboard experience. Lately, various partnerships have been established, and this underlines Mercedes' desire to embrace new customers and its aim to lower the clientele's average age.

In view of the 2035 new EU car regulation, starting with the electric range, Mercedes is expanding its fleet. At the end of last year, the BEV range saw the entry of the fourth model that adopts the new all-electric platform. This goes alongside the two EQS and EQE sedans and EQS SUVs which are conceived from scratch as lithium-ion cars that can reach a range of up to 590 km. Also not to be forgotten is the Smart revolution (a 100% electric brand since 2020).

Moving on to the onboard digital experience, the latest news is the agreement with Google (GOOG) that allows the Stuttgart brand to create a new navigation experience based on the latest data and additional navigation features leveraging the Google Maps Platform. In this way, the German luxury automaker will have access to the leading GEO offer of the Mountain View group, which includes detailed information on places, real-time and predictive traffic information, automatic routes, and many more features. By integrating these optionalities into the forthcoming Mercedes-Benz Operating System (MB.OS), customers will enjoy a superior navigation experience, thanks to ease of use and outstanding graphics on the car's high-resolution screen. To enrich the user experience, the companies will bring the YouTube application to the Mercedes-Benz infotainment system. In addition, the German manufacturer will use data from Google Maps to activate assisted driving functions such as automatic speed adjustment before intersections, roundabouts, or bends. Here at the Lab, we recall that the MB.OS operating system will be introduced in the middle of the decade with the new MMA (Mercedes Modular Architecture) platform and has been designed and developed internally to maintain full customer relationship control. This was due to ensure data privacy and take advantage of the exclusive integration of all car functions. The Mercedes integrated software will enable the luxury automotive to offer its customers a differentiated and superior product experience. This is not the only news, in fact, we should also mention the agreement with the social network TikTok, which provides the possibility of enjoying the contents of the platform directly from the new E-Class. This was presented at the Strategy Update and whether it's killing time while stopped waiting in the vehicle or while the car is parked before heading to the next destination, TikTok will become a social activity with a personalized video feed.

Conclusion and Valuation

On the luxury side, Källenius wants to do more. In the last six months, the stock has gained almost 30%, but the rally has become uncertain in 2023, with only +8.7% YTD.

Mare Evidence Lab's previous publication

Källenius was recently invited to Brunello Cucinelli's Solomeo estate, the medieval village in the province of Perugia where the king of cashmere has his headquarters. The Cuccinelli brand is worth almost €6 billion in Piazza Affari, with a turnover of just under one billion and an operating profit exceeding €100 million. If Mercedes-Benz were valued the same way, it would see its capitalization skyrocket towards the trillion, doubling Tesla's valuation. Källenius' ambition is to trade with an EBIT multiple of 10 times. The Stuttgart company builds many more cars than Ferrari (2 million against 10 thousand), but looking at a direct rival Porsche AG (OTCPK:DRPRY) (OTCPK:DRPRF), the company has seen its market capitalization rise to well over €100 billion with a 20 times multiple on its operating profit. For Mercedes, this ratio is just over 3. And here at the Lab, we believe that this valuation is not justified. For the above reason, we valued Porsche AG with a neutral rating of €110 per share (and a P/E of 19x), while we reiterated our overweight target on Mercedes. Still applying a 7x P/E multiple (at a significant discount versus its 10-year historical average), we confirmed a buy at €85 per share ($22.5 in ADR).

Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.