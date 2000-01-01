IJR: Small Caps Offer Excellent Relative Value

Apr. 08, 2023
Stuart Allsopp
Summary

  • Following the recent weakness in small cap banks, the small cap discount relative to the S&P500 is now close to its highest level seen since the late-1990s.
  • US small caps may outperform the S&P 500 by as much as 10% annually over the coming years as they did following the tech bubble.
  • I am initiating a long position on the iShares Core S&P Small Cap ETF, which has a strong track record of outperforming its small cap peers and the S&P 500.
US small cap stocks are now attractively priced and should provide annual returns of around 6% over the coming 5-10 years. Following the recent weakness in small cap banks, the small cap discount relative to the S&P500 is now close to its highest

Stuart Allsopp
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of IJR either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

