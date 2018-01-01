CHUNYIP WONG

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) is an energy company that focuses on transporting and storing natural gas and propane pipelines. It has recently announced the acquisition of Lotus Midstream which I believe can accelerate its growth as demand in the Permian basin has been consistent, and it also provides access to key producers. The company also has a high dividend payout, making it an attractive option for risk-averse investors to gain a fixed income.

About ET

ET is an energy firm operating in the U.S. that deals in the transportation and storage of natural gas & propane pipeline. The company conducts its business in eight segments: Intrastate transportation & storage, Interstate transportation & storage, Midstream, Crude oil transportation & services, NGL & refined products transportation and services, Investment in Sunoco L.P., Investment in USAC, and All other segments. The Intrastate transportation & storage segment owns and operates natural gas transportation pipelines of 11,600 miles. This segment carries out the logistics of natural gas to major markets in various areas from Texas & Louisiana, where natural gas is produced. This segment generates 7.20% of the company's total revenue. The interstate transportation segment offers a broad array of storage and pipeline services to customers in the Canada, Gulf Coast, Midwest, Southeast, and Southwest region through interstate natural gas pipelines of 19,945 miles. This segment earns 2.10% of the company's total revenue. In the midstream industry, natural gas is gathered, compressed, treated, processed, stored, and transported. It carries out its operations in prime production basins located in Texas, Ohio, West Virginia, Pennsylvania, Louisiana, Arkansas, and Oklahoma. This segment represents 15.70% of the company's total revenue. The Crude oil transportation & services segment offers transportation, marketing, terminalling, and acquisition services to customers in crude oil markets of the Midwest, southwest, and Northeastern United States. The company operates crude oil trunk & gathering pipelines of 11,315 miles through this segment. This segment contributes 23.90% to the company's total revenue.

The NGL & refined products transportation and services segment offers transportation, storage, blending, and execution of acquisitions & marketing activities through its complementary pipeline network & storage facilities. This segment generates 23.60% of the company's annual revenue. Sunoco L.P. distributes motor fuels to independent dealers, wholesalers, commercial customers, and end-user customers at retail locations operated by commission agents. This segment represents 23.64% of the company's total yearly revenues. USAC offers natural gas compression services in Utica, Marcellus, Permian Basin, Eagle Ford, Granite Wash, Haynesville, and Fayetteville shales. This segment contributes 0.60% to the company's total revenue. The 'All-other' segment consists of gas marketing activities, natural gas compression equipment business, and other subsidiaries which are involved in the transportation of natural gas. This segment accounted for approximately 3.30% of the company's total revenue.

Acquisition of Lotus Midstream

Natural gas plays a crucial role in the clean energy transition process, which has caused a rapid increase in its demand. Most countries are adopting new policies which have significantly accelerated the investment and exports of natural gas in recent years. These growth dynamics have created ample opportunities for all the participants in the natural gas industry. Identifying these opportunities, the company has recently announced the acquisition of Lotus Midstream. ET acquired the Lotus Midstream for $1.45 billion. Lotus Midstream deals in owning & managing crude pipeline and terminal systems located in the Permian Basin, which covers vital production areas with a capacity of 1.5 million barrels per day. As per this acquisition deal, transportation pipeline and crude gatherings will be extended from Southeast New Mexico through the Permian basin in West Texas to Cushing, Oklahoma, covering 3000 miles. It will expand ET's Texas storage capacity by 2 million barrels. This acquisition also includes equity interest in the Wink to Webster pipeline of 5% which will help the company to transport crude oil above one million barrels per day through a 650-mile pipeline system to the Gulf Coast. I believe this acquisition can act as a primary catalyst to accelerate the company's growth as it can help it to enhance its presence in the Permian basin, where the demand has been consistent. I think this acquisition can help ET. to boost its transportation & storage business and reduce the risk of inconsistent supply to a large extent, as Lotus Midstream can help it to gain significant volumes from the key producers and increase its connectivity to the market. As the pipelines will extend, the company can expect an increase in fee-based revenues, and the cash flow is estimated to increase gradually, which signals the growth of quarterly dividends. As per my analysis, this acquisition can also help ET to capture additional market share and expand its profit margins, as the Centurion pipeline system of Lotus Midstream can increase the exposure of ET to the major hubs of Midland, Wink, and Crane. I think the company can further sustain this growth and expect additional revenue growth in the next year as ET is also planning to build a 30-mile pipeline project which will help it in originating barrels from Midland terminals to Cushing.

Financial Trends

The revenue has grown from $54.09 billion in FY2018 to $89.88 billion in FY2022, resulting in a solid 5-year CAGR of 10.7%. The company has experienced a significant decrease in revenue in FY2020 due to uncertainty in the market caused by the pandemic. The company reported a revenue of $89.88 billion in FY2022, a growth of 33.31% compared to $67.42 billion in FY2021. According to Seeking Alpha, the company might experience a slight decrease in revenue in coming years, but it is very high compared to the pre-pandemic levels. I believe the company can sustain this high level of revenue in the coming years as the company is experiencing strong global demand for liquefied natural gas (LNG) & natural gas liquids (NGL) and according to a recent earning call of ET, U.S. natural gas producers have expressed a growing interest in committing a share of their output to long-term sales contracts at LNG index pricing. According to Seeking Alpha, the company's revenue might be $85.39 billion and $87.49 billion in FY2023 and FY2024, respectively. I believe these estimates perfectly capture the impact of the rising global demand and the acquisition of Lotus Midstream.

High Dividend Yield

The company has a healthy and impressive history of dividend payouts from the past many years. In the previous year, ET distributed cash dividends of $0.175, $0.20, $0.23, and $0.26 in each of the four quarters, respectively, which makes the annual dividend $0.87, representing a dividend yield of 6.87%. After the pandemic, the company significantly reduced the dividend payment due to the uncertainty in the market. In the first quarter of the current year, it distributed a cash dividend of $0.305, indicating that the company is planning to reinstate its pre-pandemic dividend policy.

I believe the company can sustain this dividend payout in the coming quarters as it has recently acquired Lotus Midstream, which will gradually increase its cash flow. After considering all these factors, I estimate that the cash dividend of $0.305 can remain constant in the next three quarters, which makes the annual dividend $1.22, representing a high dividend yield of 9.75% compared to the current share price.

What are the Risks Faced by ET?

High dependency on key producers and price volatility

The company is highly dependent on some of the key producers for the supply of natural gas. The production of natural gas can be affected by various factors, such as natural disasters, geopolitical conflicts, and other economic conditions. If the supply of natural gas is interrupted or a reduction in volumes of natural gas can highly impact the company's business. A reduced supply of natural gas can result in fewer transportation volumes which may further lead to a contraction in the company's profit margins. In addition, natural gas prices are highly volatile due to fluctuations in demand which are caused due to inflation, supply chain disruptions, and availability of fuels. In such events, income from storage can be affected and can put pressure on the company's profit margins.

High Debt

The company has substantial long-term debt on its balance sheet. Currently, the company has long-term debt of $48.3 billion. The rising interest rates can increase the company's financial cost. The federal reserves are continuously increasing the interest rates to control inflation. If the federal bank decides to increase the interest rates in the coming years, it can adversely affect the company's profit margin.

Valuation

The company has recently acquired Lotus Midstream which can significantly accelerate its growth by strengthening its position in the Permian Basin, where the demand dynamics are positive. I believe this acquisition can have a positive impact on the company's financial performance in the coming times as operations are being expanded to a large extent. The company is also experiencing strong global demand for LNG & NGL. According to Seeking Alpha, the company's EPS for FY2023 might be $1.56. After considering all the above factors, I think the Seeking Alpha's estimates are accurate. The estimated EPS of $1.56 gives the forward P/E ratio of 8.01x. After comparing the forward P/E ratio of 8.01x with ET's 5-year average P/E of 8.45x, I think the company is perfectly valued at the current price of $12.51.

Conclusion

Energy Transfer has huge growth opportunities fueled by the rapidly increasing demand for LNG & NGL. The latest acquisition of Lotus Midstream can help the company to maintain its growth rate and help improve profit margins in the future. In addition, I believe this acquisition can fuel its dividend growth in the coming years. It faces the risk of supply disruptions and natural gas price volatility, which can affect its financial performance. Energy Transfer also has huge debt on its balance sheet. According to my analysis, the company is perfectly valued at the current share price. However, the company is reinstating its pre-pandemic dividend policy. I believe the investors can hold in their portfolio to earn a solid dividend yield of 9.75%. After analyzing all the above factors, I assign a hold rating for ET.