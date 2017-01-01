Wizz Air: Margin Risk With No Upside

Apr. 08, 2023 6:33 AM ETWizz Air Holdings Plc (WZZAF), WZZZY
Summary

  • Wizz Air Holdings Plc offers passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East.
  • Revenue has grown at a rate of 15% despite Covid, driven by demand for budget airlines and a rapid expansion of routes.
  • Margins were historically attractive but the business has struggled with costs in the recent period.
  • Wizz is currently heavy with debt, which means an extended period of deleveraging will be required.
  • Wizz's valuation reflects continued growth and margin improvement, despite the margin outlook being uncertain.

Wizz Air Airbus A321 passenger plane

VanderWolf-Images/iStock Editorial via Getty Images

Company description

Wizz Air Holdings Plc (OTCPK:WZZAF / OTCPK:WZZZY) offers passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. Their fleet of 154 aircraft operates services

Wizz Air

Wizz Air Financials (Tikr Terminal)

Wizz Air

Wizz network expansion (Wizz Air)

Europe Flight

Number of passengers (Statista)

Jet Fuel

Jet fuel price (S&P global)

Seeking Alpha Wizz Air

Peers (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha Airline

Profitability (Seeking Alpha)

Seeking Alpha Growth

Growth (Seeking Alpha)

Valuation

Valuation (Seeking Alpha Valuation)

We intend to provide insightful research and new ideas, through deep bottom-up business analysis. We look to tell a story and identify the hallmarks of long-term quality. We are not swayed by the emotions of market sentiment and short-term desires.“Day to day, the stock market is a voting machine; in the long term it’s a weighing machine.”

