Exxon Mobil: A Billion Here, A Billion There

Summary

  • Management is attacking costs by selling unwanted assets and investing in new low cost and value added proposals.
  • The combination of sales and investments is lowering the corporate breakeven.
  • A gift like the high commodity prices in 2022 gives the company more cash to speed up the process.
  • Despite the sales, upstream production actually grew a little in 2022.
  • Management appears to be raising the goals for 2027 thanks to the unusually good year of fiscal year 2022.
A billion here and a billion there properly spent is going to make a cost difference for the corporate breakeven. Then there is a billion here (on low-cost assets) followed by a billion there of sales of noncore assets. Exxon Mobil (

