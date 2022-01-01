Citigroup: 100% Upside Potential By 2024

Apr. 08, 2023 6:59 AM ETCitigroup Inc. (C)GS, JPM, MS4 Comments
IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
9.57K Followers

Summary

  • Citi is trading at ~0.55x tangible book.
  • The business model now has changed. It is much higher quality and deserves higher valuation multiples.
  • The proof points are imminent.
  • The path to $100 valuation is credible.
  • Mr. Market is still concerned with execution risks.

Citibank To Cut 11,000 Jobs

Mario Tama

I believe Citigroup's (NYSE:C) stock could reach a triple-digit valuation by the end of 2024. I am not factoring in heroic or unrealistic assumptions and am fully cognizant of what has been holding the stock back in the

Chart
Data

Chart
Data by YCharts

Jane Fraser Presentation

Citi Investor Day 2022

RoTCE per business

Citi Investor Day 2022

RoTCE per Segment

Citi Investor Day 2022

Services

Citi Investor Relations

Wealth Management

Citi Investor Relations

CET1 Trajectory

2022 Investor Day

This article was written by

IP Banking Research profile picture
IP Banking Research
9.57K Followers
Independent banking research focuses on financials, deep value, special situations, and financial arbitrage. Agnostic and apolitical approach for scouring the earth for durable and uncorrelated cashflows that work well in both inflationary and deflationary settings.See my tipranks profile below:https://www.tipranks.com/bloggers/ip-banking-researchTo benefit from independent insights and quality analysis from a banking insider - subscribe as a "real-time" follower above.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of C, JPM, GS either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (4)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.