LVMH: The Berkshire Of Luxury

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
142 Followers

Summary

  • A really strong year in 2022 due to the execution of the management led to a sharp increase in the share price.
  • Their world-class portfolio, combined with ROIC, should drive shareholder returns in the future.
  • But for me personally, a lower price would be a better entry point to have a margin of safety.

Louis Vuitton Island Maison, Singapore

zhnger

Thesis

LVMH (OTCPK:LVMUY) is a high-quality company with an outstanding track record that is now at an all-time high. There is no question that they really know how to do business in the luxury industry. So the big question is, when

Group Revenue

LVMH Investor Presentation

Region Revenue

LVMH Investor Presentation

Revenue by Group

LVMH Investor Presentation

EV / EBIT

Seeking Alpha Chart Tab

Luxury Segment EV / EBIT

Seeking Alpha Charts Tab

Cash and Debt Luxury Industry

Seeking Alpha Charts Tab

Shareholder structure

LVMH Investor Presentation

This article was written by

Tangerine Capital profile picture
Tangerine Capital
142 Followers
My primary area of concentration will be on identifying companies of exceptional caliber, with a proven ability to reinvest capital for impressive returns. Targeting those with a market capitalization of less than $10 billion, affords ample opportunities for growth. The ideal scenario is for these companies to demonstrate a long-term capability of capital compounding, with a high enough compound annual growth rate to potentially deliver tenfold returns or even greater.My approach is to maintain a long-term perspective on these companies, as I believe this will generate higher returns compared to the market index, in a rapidly evolving investment landscape where short-term holdings are becoming increasingly prevalent.I primarily adopt a conservative investment strategy, but occasionally I may pursue opportunities with a favorable risk-reward ratio where the potential upside is substantial and downside is limited. These ventures are carefully considered and allocated a proportional amount within my portfolio to maintain overall stability.I try to analyze as many companies as possible to find the ones worth investing in. All ideas, reports, articles, and all other features of this subscription product are provided for informational and educational purposes. Nothing contained herein is investment advice or should be construed as investment advice. All decisions that you make after reading our articles and reports are 100% your responsibility.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.