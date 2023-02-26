Schnitzer Steel Industries: Strong Earnings Potential Boosted By Ferrous Exports

Apr. 08, 2023 9:33 AM ETSchnitzer Steel Industries, Inc. (SCHN)
Summary

  • Schnitzer posted a net income of $4.4 million on revenues of $755.95 million after it had registered a net loss of $17.8 million in Q1 2023.
  • SCHN plans to integrate ScrapSource with its national accounts platform while also launching integrated recycling services activities.
  • Ferrous sales volumes grew by almost 50% (on sequential analysis), which the company attributed to December 2022 shipments that had been delayed from Q1 2023.

Roll of galvanized steel sheet at metalworking factory

Vladimir Zapletin

Schnitzer Steel Industries (NASDAQ:SCHN) posted mixed Q2 2023 results with revenue topping estimates by $33.41 million while the EPS of $0.14 missed forecasts by $0.05. Schnitzer's revenue of $755.95 million represented a decline of 3.48% (Y/Y) even as the stock fell 40.74% in the last

Schnitzer's growing ferrous volume/ sales

Seeking Alpha

Rising steel prices since 2016

Trading Economics

I have more than five years experience in the financial industry. I focus mostly in the commodities, foreign exchange and cryptocurrencies. I also write on general issues like equity research, economics and geopolitics.Fellow contributor Crispus Nyaga is my colleague.

Comments

