Summary

  • Renewable sources would contribute to a healthier environment, but cannot replace hydrocarbons because these commodities are strategic and too important for countries for geopolitical reasons.
  • The market will continue to bet on oil and gas and the assets that depend on those commodities such as Cross Timbers Royalty Trust.
  • Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is a Texas-based express trust that collects net income from fossil fuel royalties and working interests, and then it returns the net income to shareholders in the form of dividends.
  • The stock offers a very attractive dividend yield compared to certain financial benchmarks. Cross Timbers Royalty Trust is poised to benefit from anticipated increases in oil & gas prices and sales volume.

Continue to Hold the Cross Timbers Royalty Trust

This analysis supports a Hold rating on a position in Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (NYSE:CRT) stock as the total return from owning shares of this Texas express Trust, which is engaged

Chart Description automatically generated

Source: Trading Economics

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Trading Economics

Graphical user interface, chart, line chart Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Table Description automatically generated with medium confidence

Source: Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) - FORM 10-K | Annual Report Mar. 30, 2023 4:49 PM ET

Table Description automatically generated

Source: Cross Timbers Royalty Trust (CRT) - FORM 10-K | Annual Report Mar. 30, 2023 4:49 PM ET

Chart, histogram Description automatically generated

Source: Seeking Alpha

Alberto holds a Master's degree in Business Economics. During his academic career he acquired an extensive managerial and economic background, with a solid quantitative basis.  He covers all sectors and the different types of stocks. Essentially describes a useful investment strategy that fits the profile of any investor, whether they are dividend investors or interested in a value proposition or growth opportunity.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

