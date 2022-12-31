Warby Parker Progresses At A Consistent Pace

Apr. 08, 2023 8:56 PM ETWarby Parker Inc. (WRBY)
Summary

  • The company redefined and expanded the consumer life cycle from transaction-based interactions to long-term engagements.
  • The company projected a similar cadence of revenue and store count growth in 2023. Its service revenue still grew at 70% and consisted low percentage of the total.
  • The company is projected to significantly improve its profitability in 2023 due to cost savings and revenue leverage.
  • The stock is likely fair valued but there are still catalysts to watch.
  • Overall, we think the risk and reward are relatively balanced and rate this stock as Neutral.

Eyewear Company Warby Parker Becomes Public Company Traded On The NYSE

Scott Olson

Investment Thesis

Warby Parker Inc. (NYSE:NYSE:WRBY) redefined and expanded the consumer life cycle from transaction-based interactions to long-term engagements. We think the company has made a significant impact on the industry by reducing friction and adding value.

Geography Presence

Geography Presence (Company's filing)

Financials and Operating Metrics

Financials and Operating Metrics (Company's presentation)

Revenue breakdown by channels

Revenue breakdown by channels (Company's filing)

Revenue breakdown by categories

Revenue breakdown by categories (Company's filing)

Q42022 revenue

Q42022 revenue (Company's presentation)

Q42022 adj. EBITDA margin

Q42022 adj. EBITDA margin (Company's presentation)

2023 Outlook

2023 Outlook (Company's presentation)

2023 Strategy

2023 Strategy (Company's presentation)

Cumulative average sales per customer

Cumulative average sales per customer (Company's presentation)

Financial comparison

Financial comparison (LEL Investment)

Multiple Valuation Metrics

Multiple Valuation Metrics (Seeking Alpha)

Sensitivity Test

Sensitivity Test (LEL Investment)

ESLOY financials

ESLOY financials (ESLOY)

Our mission is to help investors to grow their fortune and enjoy investing along the way.Our approach is investing in companies making difference and creating phenomenon value for human societies. We hedge our portfolio with short positions on companies failing to take care of their customers and utilize resources economically.In this way, we are confident to help our investors to achieve sustainable and long-term financial success.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

