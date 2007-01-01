halbergman

Investment Thesis

While examining the International Paper Company's (NYSE:IP) financials, I noticed that the company has been losing its edge. The company has been seeing margin contractions in at least the last 5 years, which prompted me to see what the company is going to do to improve them back to where they were back in 2018 at least or even better. In this article, I will focus on the company's initiatives to improve efficiency and profitability going forward. Furthermore, I will look at the company’s balance sheet to see how well it is equipped for the economic downturn that may be coming within the next 12-24 months and will present a couple of scenarios of what the company is worth in the long run if it doesn't manage to improve margins, and if it does see a slight improvement.

Even if the company does manage to improve margins over the long run, currently in this economic uncertainty, I would suggest holding off from opening a position in the company, and because the company has been lagging behind the SPY returns for a long time and has been range-bound for a while, I do not see the company to outperform the major index anytime soon.

FY2022 Results

For the full year, the company saw a 9% increase in revenues y-to-y, EBITDA improved by around 4% while net income was down around 14%. The gross margin has stayed relatively the same as last year, while net margins are down around 200bps. Similar reductions in EBITDA margins also. Overall, the company exceeded expectations, however, I don’t think they were very good if we are looking from the long-term perspective. What is concerning to me is the company has been very volatile in margin changes. FY2021 saw the best net margins since 2018, and to lose 200bps since then is quite bad. With more uncertainty in the global economies, it would be very hard for me to imagine how the company is going to improve on margins for at least another 18-24 months.

Margin Improvement Initiatives Going Forward

Since 2013, the company managed to lose around $2B in revenues, due to softer demand for their services over time which got affected by the change of environment to more working-from-home since the pandemic hit. For my models, I believe that revenue will not play a big factor in the company's fair valuation. It's going to depend on how well the margins will improve over time, if at all.

So, what is the management going to do to get back to better efficiency going forward? In the past, the company saw that paper products were in decline and began shifting towards other higher-margin packaging products and now fully focusing on Industrial Packaging and Global Cellulose Fibers. The management was quick to shift to more profitable business segments and it was a smart move back in 2007 because, even if there is still a need for paper products, I wouldn't think it would be very profitable anymore.

The management is looking to build additional capabilities in the US, which will lessen the workers' hours, meaning there will be less overtime, or at least that's the idea. The management sees that there is still an opportunity to expand, which says a lot about the demand for their products.

One big thing that I believe can improve margins, in the long run, is the process optimization initiatives to potentially reduce costs through advanced technology usage and data analytics to pinpoint where there are inefficiencies in the company and swiftly eliminate them or improve on them through the power of machine learning and better automation. This in my opinion would be the biggest factor that could improve efficiency going forward.

The company is also expecting to get 20% from its investment in a new corrugated box plant in Eastern Pennsylvania, which should further reduce costs going forward.

In theory, it seems like the company is taking some effective measures in improving margins, however, it is very hard to put a number and a timeline of when all these cost-cutting measures will take full effect. Below I will present two valuation models, one with margins that persist today and one that has seen margins expand over time, this will give me an idea of two possible prices that the company would be worth but first, let's look at the company's financials.

Financials

IP has a decent amount of cash on hand as of FY22. Debt is slightly on the larger side for a company this size, however, back in ’18, the company had over $16B in debt. The company managed to bring it down to around $4.8B, which is very good. I like it when the management focuses on reducing leverage, because a lot of investors, including myself, are not very fond of debt. Not to say that debt is bad, but I prefer a company to be able to pay for all its working capital needs with the cash it is producing or using its reserves. The company is able to produce quite a good amount of cash from operations and EBIT more than covers the annual interest expense, so IP is not in any liquidity crisis and debt is not an issue in my opinion.

Speaking of liquidity, the company’s current ratio is over 1, which is the minimum I’d like to see. My preference would be for 1.5-2.0 but 1.35 is sufficient to cover all its short-term obligations.

Current Ratio (Own Calculations)

If we look at the company’s profitability and efficiency, IP boasts respectable ROA and ROE, which shows the company’s ability to allocate capital efficiently and generate value for shareholders.

ROA and ROE (Own Calculations)

One other important metric that suggests the company has a decent moat and a competitive advantage compared to some of the companies in the same industry- is ROIC. In most recent years, the company has become 2nd best in terms of ROIC, which suggests the company is enjoying a decent moat and some competitive advantage. If it continues to see this uptrend by adjusting its strategy, it may become the top company in the future. Packaging Corporation of America (PKG) has been consistently on the top for a while, but IP is gaining on it.

ROIC vs. Competitors (Own Calculations)

The financials are quite solid in my opinion, and I don’t see the company having much trouble in an economic downturn. It will be affected like many other companies; however, it will come out in decent shape once everything settles down.

Valuation

As I mentioned above, I will present two outcomes for the company, one with slightly decreasing margins, but relatively stable to what the company reported recently, and another with a slight improvement over the next 10-year period to give me a better look at what the company may be worth in either outcome if for example the cost-cutting measures were not very successful and were good enough to expand margins by a decent amount over time.

I will also assume a slight economic downturn which will reduce revenues by 5% in'23 and 5% in '25 and then average around 4% until '32 on the base case. The company saw much higher revenue drops historically but as I argued before, revenue growth will not be the biggest factor in the company's future valuation. The optimistic case will see 200bps better revenue growth and in the conservative case 200bps worse revenue growth.

Both models will assume 50bps margin contractions in '23 and '24, however, for the model with improving margins, the margins will linearly improve by 480bps by '32, while the other model will have the same margins as in FY22.

Seeing that the company has a solid balance sheet, I believe an additional 25% margin of safety is sufficient for both models.

The model under linearly improving margins by '32 suggests the company is undervalued currently with around 27% upside from the current valuation.

10-year DCF w/ improving margins (Own Calculations)

While under the stable margins model, the company is overvalued right now with around 32% downside from the current valuation.

10-year DCF w/ static margins (Own Calculations)

This suggests that if the company continues with the margins as they are, IP is not going to perform very well in the future, and an improvement of around 500bps in gross margins would bring much more value for shareholders if they were able to achieve this. For the model, I only brought back the margin the company saw in 2018, so to me this wasn’t much of a stretch. I believe it is achievable.

In Conclusion

Either outcome is possible for the company. I am going to be patient to see in which direction it is heading over the next year or so. I am not looking into investing in the company right now, because even if the company has some potential to perform well, I am hesitant. After all, when looking at past performance, IP has been underwhelming, to say the least. If we compare total returns to its competitors and SPY, the company has been a laggard in the last 10 years. That may not be the case for the next 10 years and it may outperform the market and the competitors, however, it is going to be pure speculation.

I believe there are better companies that look much more promising and have the potential to outperform, and for this reason, I will patiently wait it out to see how the economy unfolds in the next year or so and what IP stock can do to outperform a diversified investment in SPY, which certainly sees less volatility than a single company investment.