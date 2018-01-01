Occidental Petroleum's Renaissance Continues

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
300 Followers

Summary

  • Occidental Petroleum has managed to grow profitability at exceptional rates over the last five years.
  • OXY's returns and operational performance have improved since the 2020 bottom.
  • The company is trading at an attractive level and enjoys an FCF yield of 24.09%.
Oil Refinery And Pipeline

imaginima

Occidental Petroleum Corp. (NYSE:OXY) has had a troubled past, but has, since 2020, turned its business model around, with financial and operating results enjoying significant improvement. The firm remains a very good long-term bet, trading at attractive levels compared to the market and its peers.

This article was written by

Douglas McKenny profile picture
Douglas McKenny
300 Followers
An economics graduate with a passion for financial history; I apply my knowledge to markets in an effort to hopelessly predict trends and spot value. All opinions are my own and should not be taken seriously.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments (1)

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.