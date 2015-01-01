Carlisle Companies: A Good Company, But A Management Shakeup Makes It A Sell

Apr. 09, 2023
Anthony Garcia
Summary

  • Strong revenue growth continues for CSL.
  • Its debt is well in hand, share buybacks are a plus, and dividends remain stable and payable.
  • The big problem here is the potential future for the Construction Materials segment - the cash cow of the company.
  • With potential leadership issues in that segment, I have to say sell or avoid, at least until they're ironed out.

  • Since 2021, Carlisle Companies' (NYSE:CSL) quarterly revenues are routinely above estimates.
  • Despite pandemic era market conditions, CSL managed to eliminate $500 million in debt last year.
  • Shares Outstanding, Dividend Data, and Debt Levels indicate a BUY for investors.
Chart
Data by YCharts

CSL Construction Materials segment growth

CSL Construction Materials segment growth (Sentieo)

CSL Construction Materials operating margins

CSL Construction Materials operating margins (Sentieo)

CSL Construction Materials bottom line

CSL Construction Materials bottom line (Sentieo)

CSL Weatherproofing bottom line

CSL Weatherproofing bottom line (Sentieo)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

CSL Property/Plant/Equipment (Annual)

CSL Property/Plant/Equipment (Annual) (Sentieo)

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Chart
Data by YCharts

Almost 20 years in the markets. Investor, algorithmic trader, programmer, money manager, and stock analyst. I taught myself how to invest, analyze stocks, figure out what the markets are doing, learn to read charts, and how to read economic reports. Sure, I’ve had a few teachers along the way, but the vast majority of my learning was work that I put in myself over countless hours in front of the computer or reading a book. My wife has certainly been quite forgiving in this process—and extraordinarily supportive. I did these things because I love the stock markets. Not a lot of things can pose a challenge like the markets can. They’re difficult to really grasp and learn. Sometimes, it can feel as though you’re trying to grab a handful of water, while at other times it feels like you’re on fire and unstoppable. That challenge is always what I’ve loved. Being able to harness countless lines of data and trade multipliers, financial sheets, transcripts of earnings calls, and economic reports is magical to me. It’s truly one of the most enjoyable things I’ve ever done, and it still thrills me immensely as much as it did when I was new at it. Looking back now at almost twenty years of learning (I started when I was 18 with my first retirement account, and at the time of writing I am 36), I know what I needed when I first started. I was stumbling around in the dark, trying desperately to make some sense of an incredibly complicated world full of numbers, charts, and blinking lights. I needed a bit of help. I needed good writers and good articles to help me figure out the truth from the noise. That's what I'm here to put to paper.

