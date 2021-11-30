Yaroslav Litun/iStock via Getty Images

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) has a nice opportunity in front of it as it derives more revenue from higher price per unit and margin on smoke-less products.

Company Profile

PM is an international tobacco company that sells cigarettes and smoke free nicotine products, such as oral nicotine, vapor, and heat-not-burn products.

The company sells its cigarettes under a variety of international and local brands, but Marlboro is its top-selling brand. Marlboro accounted for 39% of its cigarette volumes in 2022. It also sells under the Parliament, Chesterfield, L&M, and Philip Morris brands, as well as some large local brands such as Dji Sam Soe and Sampoerna A in Indonesia and Fortune and Jackpot in the Philippines.

Meanwhile, PM sells its heat-not-burn products under its IQOS product line. These units generally contain a heating device and tobacco consumables. ZYN, meanwhile, which it recently acquired in its acquisition of Swedish Match, is a top-selling nicotine pouch brand.

The company’s cigarettes are sold in approximately 175 markets, but not the U.S., as Altria (MO) has the rights to that market. However, PM will have the right to commercialize its IQOS line in the U.S. after April 2024.

In 2021, PM bought Vectura Group PLC and Fertin Pharma A/S to expand into the healthcare and wellness sectors.

Company Presentation

Opportunities and Risks

One of PM’s biggest opportunities is its continued shift towards its smoke-free products, where it generates higher prices per unit and margins. It made a bigger push into this arena recently acquiring Swedish Match, the maker of the ZYN nicotine pouch brand. Combined, PM and Swedish Match generated about $12 billion in smoke-free revenue, representing over a third of the combined companies 2022 revenues.

Company Presentation

The growth of both IQOS and nicotine pouches have both been very strong, greatly outpacing the tobacco industry. IQOS has seen 20% CAGR growth over the past three years, while Swedish Match’s nicotine pouch growth has grown at a 44% CAGR over the same period. PM is looking to get to over 50% smoke-free revenue by 2025, and notes that it is above that level already in 17 markets.

IQOS is available in less than half the markets PM sells into, so there is a lot of room for geographic expansion. The company also has a huge 75% market share in the heat-not-burn category, so it has demonstrated that it’s the clear market leader in this growing space.

PM will be more broadly rolling out its new IQOS ILUMA product this year to help bolster growth. The new product will use an induction heating technology that doesn’t use a blade and requires no cleaning. This will create a temporary margin headwind as it looks to rapidly switch users over to the new device.

However, the company’s IQOS line on average generates 2.5x more revenue per unit than traditional cigarettes. At the same time, the gross margins on heat-not-burn consumables in 1,000 basis points higher, as well. That’s a powerful combination of growth.

At the CAGNY conference in February, CFO Emmanuel Babeau said:

“Now, we thought it was important to here emphasize again the fact that we're not moving away from combustible cigarette to replace it with the business of lower quality. On the contrary, we are coming with a business that has a potential to be significantly better in term of growth of course and in term of profitability than the combustible business. And here, as a reminder, we've put the respective profitability per user and here we are talking about fully converted user by the different category. So look here obviously, the most profitable user is coming with IQOS and there is no mystery. The reason why we are able to generate higher per user revenue and profit is due to the fact that there is strong differential in the technology and therefore there is a strong addition and loyalty from the user and it's also, of course, the very strong commercial engine, the strength of the brand, IQOS is becoming a very, very strong brand. Just data that I think we haven't been showing so far yet. “In 17 market already, the brand attached to IQOS are both Marlboro as a market-share. So again I think it's another sign of how fast we are moving. What is interesting as well is that to get nicotine pouches, it is the second category and of course within, we have another strong brand and also with a better product and a very nice differentiation in term of quality of the product.”

Another big opportunity for PM is entering the U.S. market with both ZYN and IQOS. ZYN has really taken off in the U.S. since entering the market around 2019. Swedish Match introduced the brand to the western U.S. and has since been gradually adding distribution throughout the country. The nicotine pouch category has been gaining momentum and ZYN is the leading brand behind that.

Meanwhile, PM will take the rights to IQOS in the U.S. after April in 2024. It paid $2.7 billion for the exclusive rights after U.S. trade regulators banned the import and sale of the device last year over patent claims by rival R.J. Reynolds. PM will begin manufacturing the product in the U.S. to get around the ITC ban.

Taking back the U.S. rights to IQOS is both a big opportunity and risk. The big benefit is that this is a large market and since it doesn’t sell cigarette products in the U.S., it’s not switching customers, it’s just purely gaining them. At the same time, under MO, the company only had 20,000 U.S. users, so even before the import ban it hadn’t really taken off. Vaping has been more popular in the U.S.

As a tobacco company, PM faces numerous risks. Government regulations and things like mandated plain packaging are risks, as are governments increasing taxes on nicotine products to reduce consumption.

Cigarette consumption is also generally on the decline in many markets. And while tobacco products tend to be recession proof, there can be some trade down effect to lower priced and generic brands.

Meanwhile, the Russia and the Ukraine represent some uncertainty, with Russia accounting for 9% of its 2022 volumes and the Ukraine 2%. As a result of the conflict, the company has stopped all investment in Russia, which has disrupted its supply chain. The company said divesting its Russia business has become too complex to proceed.

Valuation

PM’s stock currently trades around 12.5x the 2023 consensus EBITDA of $15.4 billion and 11.6x the 2024 consensus of $16.6 billion.

It trades at a forward PE of 15.7x the 2023 consensus of $6.34.

It's projected to grow revenue by 12% this year, helped by the Swedish Match acquisition, and 6% in 2024.

The stock trades at a premium to its tobacco peers, although it is expected to grow faster than most of them.

PM Valuation Vs Peers (FinBox)

Conclusion

PM has a nice opportunity in front of it as it shifts customers towards higher profit per unit and higher margin IQOS products. That’s a nice combination that can really power results. Meanwhile, the acquisition of Swedish Match gets it into another fast-growing category. The ZYN brand has plenty of room to grow in the U.S. through increased distribution as well as being introduced into more international markets outside of the Nordic countries.

The company also pays a nice dividend that it increases each year, and has a solid yield over 5%. The fact that executives have unloaded a lot of shares this year tempers by enthusiasm for the stock some, but it tends to happen every year around February, so it’s not too much of a worry in my view.

Given the current environment and the opportunity in front of it, I rate PM stock a “Buy.”