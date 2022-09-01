Iron Mountain: Buy This Blue Chip Stock To Boost Your Passive Income

Apr. 09, 2023 12:44 AM ETIron Mountain Incorporated (IRM)
Summary

  • Iron Mountain's dividend payout ratio should fall from the mid-60% range in 2022 to the low-60% range in 2023.
  • The REIT's total revenue and AFFO per share soared higher in 2022.
  • My assumptions into the discounted cash flows model and dividend discount model demonstrate the stock to be 6% undervalued.
  • Iron Mountain's stock could deliver double-digit annual total returns with its 4.7% dividend yield and mid-single-digit annual AFFO per share growth potential.

Building a successful dividend stock portfolio is no different than two people climbing a mountain. Little by little, step by step, you and your partner reach the mountain summit: It simply doesn't happen overnight.

Iron Mountain's financial highlights for the fourth quarter and year ended Dec. 31, 2022.

Shares of Iron Mountain appear to be moderately discounted based on my inputs into the discounted cash flows model.

Iron Mountain's shares look to be slightly overvalued based on my assumptions for the dividend discount model.

