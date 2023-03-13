The iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB) is not our favorite investment in the current environment at all. We think there are two issues. Firstly, negative convexity in a relatively benign economic scenario, and secondly real estate is a danger area for the US economy as it relates to evidenced weakness in the banking system. There is an associated bonus yield of around 0.9% which may compel some investors, but we are not compelled to invest in MBB in the current environment.
MBB is a very low-expense ETF with an expense ratio of 0.04%. The engineering behind the MBS's means that the credit quality is really high, but there is a bonus yield compared to government Treasuries with a similar duration to the current MBB portfolio at around 8 years, of something like 0.9%. The yield is 4.25% compared to a little less than 3.3-3.4% for similar duration treasuries.
While you do get some bonus yield, there aren't any special reasons to buy MBB in terms of price speculation on rates (apt in a rate-volatile environment), when you could just buy a treasury ETF with the same duration that also come very cheap in terms of expense ratios. There are dozens under the iShares banner. So that leaves us with only concerns associated to MBB given the current environment.
The first thing we want to point out is a feature of MBS's called negative convexity. The concept goes like this:
In other words, they have an asymmetric downside relative to simple Treasuries without any additional credit risks in relation to rates, which is clearly not good in a rate-volatile environment.
The reason is that higher rates mean less refinancing and higher effective durations, because mortgages are held out longer than normal, where refinancing shortens maturities when rates are lower. Higher duration as rates increase means more downside sensitivity to higher rates. When rates go down, refinancing is more common, and durations shorten, just when you'd want durations to be longer and give you more sensitivity to upside of these fixed income instruments.
We think a rate pivot is possible as credit availability starts to veritably shrink on higher deposit rates and banking scares. MBB benefits less in that scenario compared to same duration Treasuries.
There's more. Regional banking is more exposed to commercial real estate loans. Regional banking is also more vulnerable to runs, and more dependent on their savings and loans business and being more disciplined in that business. While the latter is an argument for why credit availability should in fact shrink, the former is a fault line that could lead to disproportionate hits on regional banks that lend a lot for commercial real estate and residential real estate, which affects mortgages.
With some more vulnerable elements in commercial real estate like office properties, which have seen falling cash flows, regional banks could get confidence hits as those loans balances become a concern. This would also be bad for residential real estate lending in a non-linear fashion, beyond just higher borrowing costs introduced by the rate hikes. If financing becomes harder and residential real estate values fall, MBS's become riskier as collateral values fall. While AAA ratings are 100% of the portfolio for MBB, it's still not good when a speculative factor like real estate values kicks in, even if the dangers of necessary recoveries are quite low. It's just not good for MBS value and the MBS space in general, and MBB could see more of a direct hit than just Treasuries in that scenario.
Overall, MBB ETF has some disadvantages with nothing in particular to show for it relative to the yield curve and Treasury yields with a similar duration.
