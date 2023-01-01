olm26250/iStock via Getty Images

Not so long ago, I wrote about Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) for the first time. It is easy to get lost in the various business units and endless amounts of highly tailored solutions this engineering company has created for thousands of diverse customers over the many years of its existence. What is important to realise is that it is a project-based business dependent on time and resources to complete its solutions. Until recently, most of their solutions were limited in relevance and scalability. However, today RELL has at least two concrete solutions within its Green Energy Solutions Business that could help double the company’s revenue to $500 million and make it highly profitable. Therefore I believe the stock took an exaggerated tumble after posting its Q3 2023 Earnings Report.

Although cautious that the speed of growth depends on finding adequate skilled labour and its largest customer, LAM Research (LRCX) will likely be impacted negatively in the short term by the CHIPS sanction. In the long run, I remain bullish on this stock as RELL has significant upside potential by ramping up its electric locomotive business and increasing the number of wind turbine retrofits.

Serious Business Unit Growth Potential

RELL generates revenue from four business segments, as shown below and in the Q3 financial overview. In my previous article, I broke down each of the business units. GES is the newest addition and the reason for the growth momentum, although all other units, not including Healthcare, have double-digit YoY growth performance.

If we focus on the opportunities within GES, EV locomotive battery modules and niche products for wind turbines have been the significant growth drivers within the Green Energy Solution Business. During the earnings call on its electric locomotive program, management gave exciting updates, announcing $18 million of prototype rail order shipments and another quote request for $91 million of future locomotive products. The program is still shifting from prototyping to total production, which is expected in the calendar year 2023. Regarding their wind energy solution, they mentioned that they have only retrofitted about 10% of the 30000 GE wind turbines in the United States, and Siemens, one of their partners, has ten times that number, indicating substantial untapped potential. RELL is onboarding new customers and announcing new partnerships and products soon.

From the stock reaction, you might assume we are about to dig into a disappointing earnings report. However, this is not the case. RELL increased its YoY revenue for the tenth quarter, beat EPS expectations and has a strong balance sheet. One of the main red flags is its increasing cash burn. Net sales for Q3 2023 increased by 27.2% YoY to reach $70.4 million due to growth in all business units but offset by its healthcare business. Gross margins for the last nine months increased from 31.6% to 33% due to less waste expense and better manufacturing absorption from the Healthcare business unit. Operating income more than doubled YoY to $7.6 million in Q3 2023. Net income increased from 5.2% of net sales to 9% of net sales at $6.3 million for Q3 2023.

Operating expenses increased YoY due to higher employee compensation, reaching $14.8 million, compared to $13.9 million, although operating expenses as a percentage of sales decreased from 25.2% in Q3 2022 to 21% in Q3 2023. GES is a significant game changer for the business. Over the last year, sales for GES increased by 103% to $11.5 million. The business has a backlog of $175.1 million, similar to that one year prior. Healthcare continues to offset the company's growth. However, the unit is gaining market share and aims to contribute positively towards operations by Q4 2024.

RELL has a healthy balance sheet with a cash balance of $24.6 million and total debt of $2.38 million. It is sufficiently liquid with a current ratio of 4.05 and a quick ratio of 1.58. We can see that the company has been burning through much cash with a levered negative cash flow of $10.41 million. RELL took out a three-year $30 million revolving line of credit with PMC Bank as a safety precaution. However, it believes that by early FY2025, the business will generate positive cash flow and can refrain from using the line of credit.

RELL has been increasing its capital expenditure YoY to accommodate growth. Capital expenditure was $2.2 million in Q3 2023, and it expects to continue investing in its manufacturing facilities. RELL also has a dividend program, it paid out $0.8 million in cash dividends for Q3 2023, and the management has declared a $0.06 cash dividend to be paid out in the next quarter. Below, Seeking Alpha's Quant rating gives an A+ grade for growth. We can see that RELL has outperformed the S&P 500 index and has a FWD price-to-earnings ratio of 11.41. The stock is not well covered by analysts and is priced well below its average target price of $26.

Risks

As an international player, many factors, such as legislation, inflation, rising interest rates and supply chain disruption, could impact the business. One of RELL's largest customers is in the semiconductor wafer fab market, which is cyclical and is expected to slow down. This could harm the business's growth potential. Another major issue for the company is that its highly technical solutions require top-end engineering talent. If RELL cannot find sufficient staff to support its growth plan, it will impact the business negatively. Furthermore, cash burn was a concern as investors would rather see investments shift into generating revenue. However, the company predicts positive cash flow by the end of FY25 and has taken out a credit line.

Final thoughts

RELL is a small-cap stock often misunderstood due to the enormous diversity of tailored solutions and customers that the business caters to. Furthermore, its project-based business progress is difficult to assess quarter by quarter due to longer project cycles and the timing of revenue generation versus operational costs. The year-on-year growth numbers indicate that RELL has tapped into a tremendous growth opportunity within its new GES business unit. As the company expects to hit full production later this year for its locomotive project and continue adding wind turbine customers, the business looks set to increase its revenues and profits in the long run significantly. Therefore I remain bullish on RELL stock.