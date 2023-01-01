Richardson Electronics: A Misunderstood Opportunity With Serious Growth Power

Summary

  • Richardson Electronics has concrete and in-demand solutions capable of doubling its revenue and maintaining high-profit margins in the next five years.
  • Q3 2023 indicated impressive YoY growth numbers, especially for its booming Green Energy Solution Business (GES), which saw 103% growth in sales to $11.5 million in Q3 2023.
  • However, RELL stock has tumbled by 18.55% over the last five days due to flat quarter-on-quarter numbers for the total business backlog, GES sales, and a slowdown of the semiconductor business.
  • Cautious of the near-term impact of the Chips Act sanctions on its largest revenue-generating customer, LAM Research.

Excellence

olm26250/iStock via Getty Images

Not so long ago, I wrote about Richardson Electronics, Ltd. (NASDAQ:RELL) for the first time. It is easy to get lost in the various business units and endless amounts of highly tailored solutions this

RELL stock 5-day stock trend

5-day stock trend (Seeking Alpha)

Richardson Electronics Business units

Four business units (Investor presentation 2023)

Richardson Electronics Q3 2023 report

Q3 2023 Financial overview (sec.gov)

Richardson Electronics Q3 2023 income statement

Income statement Q3 2023 (sec.gov)

Richardson Electronics free cash flow

Quarterly levered free cash flow (Seeking Alpha)

Richardson Electronics valuation and profitability

Quant Grading (Seeking Alpha)

