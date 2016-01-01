Seadrill Limited Might Finally Be Investable

Apr. 09, 2023 2:42 AM ETSeadrill Limited (SDRL)BORR, DO, NE, RIG, SHLLF, VAL
Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
564 Followers

Summary

  • Seadrill recently reported an earnings beat largely based on one-time non-operational revenues.
  • SDRL's painful history includes two bankruptcies since 2016.
  • As a result of the most recent bankruptcy and a solid acquisition, SDRL has a strong balance sheet and potential for profitability.
  • SDRL's fair value (based on peers' average EV/Sales and estimated revenues) suggests considerable upside.
  • I recommend risk tolerant investors who are prepared to actively manage their position buy SDRL at current market prices.

Questions & Answers Street Sign

JamesBrey

At First Glance, A Big Earnings Beat

Before market open on April 5th, Seadrill Limited (NYSE:SDRL) reported FQ4 22 results including a big beat on earnings; $4.75 versus consensus analyst expectations of -$0.66. SDRL gained nearly 10% in very early trading.

This article was written by

Thomas Prescott profile picture
Thomas Prescott
564 Followers
I most often base my analysis on company fundamentals, industry specific data, and broader economic trends. I read company quarterly presentations, but very rarely cut and paste presentation content and include it with my analysis. Those presentations are put together specifically to present company data and results in the most favorable way limited only by SEC regulations. I have not seen a single company presentation advising investors to sell.I sometimes work with fellow Seeking Alpha author Badsha Chowdhury.

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, but may initiate a beneficial Long position through a purchase of the stock, or the purchase of call options or similar derivatives in SDRL over the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.