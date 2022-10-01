Michael M. Santiago/Getty Images News

Mr. Market has awarded Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) with the highest valuation multiples across all of the large U.S. banks. Credit is due to its long-serving CEO, the Australian Mr. James P. Morgan, for its foresight and diligent execution of its asset and wealth management strategy. MS is now the largest global wealth management powerhouse in the world.

It is, however, reflected in its market valuation compared with its peers.

Data by YCharts

As you can see, MS is trading currently at a range of 2x to 2.5x tangible book value and has overtaken JPMorgan (JPM) as the highest-valued bank in the large U.S. banking space, but is the premium valuation justified?

Valuing Morgan Stanley

MS targets a RoTCE of 20% in a normal market environment, based on its 2022 10-K it delivered the following returns:

MS 10-K

MS did deliver ~20% in 2021 but only around ~16% in 2022. This is not a huge surprise given the exceptionally difficult market conditions (i.e. the 2022 bear market) affecting both its institutional Securities ("IS") and Wealth Management ("WM") businesses.

Looking at the returns of the underlying business segments:

MS 10-K

As can be seen, the majority of tangible equity ($48.3 billion) is allocated to the Institutional Securities business that delivered ~10% RoTCE in a tough 2022 macroeconomic setting. Whereas the WM division ($16.3 billion of allocated equity) has consistently delivered RoTCE in the 30%s, even in exceptionally tough market conditions in 2022. This is an exceptionally resilient performance for the WM division in a scenario where both equity and bond markets were deep in the red. Whereas Investment Management ("IM") is delivering stratospheric returns, albeit on a very small capital base ($0.8 billion of allocated capital).

As such, it is not surprising that MS's strategy is to double down on WM and IM and increase the composition of these capital-light businesses in the overall franchise.

MS Investor Relations

Currently, the WM and IM businesses comprise 52% of pre-tax profitability with a target of comprising ~60+% of the profit mix in 2025 and beyond.

This is the key reason why Mr. Market is ascribing MS to the highest valuation of all large U.S. banks. It is all about the scaling up of the capital-light and stable WM and AM businesses. And as scale increases, so do the pre-tax margins and RoTCE. This is clearly evident in the below chart setting out the pre-tax margins evolution over the years as MS attains scale:

MS Investor Relations

Institutional Securities

2022 was clearly a very tough year for the IS division and therefore it managed to eke out only a ~10% RoTCE (compared with 20% the year before and 15% in 2020).

2022 10-K

The main culprit for the tough year was the investment banking revenues which were down ~49% year-on-year, in line with the industry wallet. The industry underperformance was primarily due to frozen capital markets during 2022 that impacted M&A, debt, and equity underwriting.

On the Markets side, FICC was strong, up 20% year-on-year outperforming peers but Equities, an area of relative strength for MS, was down 6%.

In total though, the IS division printed a staggering 41% year-on-year decline and as noted above, delivered only 10% RoTCE.

The IS is inherently more volatile and heavy consumer of capital but it is a great diversifier in volatile or recessionary times, as was the case during the recent pandemic.

Capital Management

Unlike its peers, Citigroup (C) and JPMorgan whose capital requirements went up in 2022, MS's capital-light model meant that it kept its target capital ratios stable at 13.3% CET1 ratio.

MS Investor Relations

MS also retains an industry-leading buffer of 200 basis points above its minimum capital requirements which ensures it has plenty of capacity for dividends and share buybacks.

In 2022, MS has returned an effective yield of 9% to shareholders whilst bringing down the share count materially:

MS Investor Relations

Clearly, MS generates A LOT of organic capital and it is not subject to the same challenges as its peers in returning that capital to shareholders.

The Valuation

MS's WM and IM divisions are absolutely top-notch and deliver RoTCE in the 30s. There is little doubt that MS can continue and scale up its WM's profit contribution to 60%+ in the next few years. As it continues to scale, the margins and RoTCE should also expand accordingly and the latter will probably nudge 40% in bull markets. It is an amazing virtuous cycle of a franchise.

It is also worth noting that in normalized market conditions, the IS division should be able to deliver ~15% RoTCE or about.

Assuming MS can sustainably deliver 20%+ RoTCE for the whole franchise, a cost of capital of 8% due to a lower-risk and stable business model - a normalized 2.5x tangible book valuation appears to be fair value.

Final Thoughts

The WM and IM divisions are capital-light businesses and top-notch franchises. MS is the best in class and the #1 global wealth manager. This translates to low-risk, stable, and exceptionally high RoTCE for shareholders.

There is not much to like about its business model. It is more a question of valuation and I believe that 2.5x is fair value therefore, I would be a buyer of dips and especially at or below 2x tangible book value.

The current valuation is very close to my buy zone and I may sell put options to take advantage of volatility ahead of earnings.