Introduction

The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.

In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.

Dividend Changes

In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.

Increases:

Company Symbol Ex-Div Pay Old Rate New Rate Increase Yield Years H.B. Fuller Company (FUL) 4/19 5/4 0.19 0.205 7.89% 1.28% 54 Bank OZK (OZK) 4/13 4/21 0.34 0.35 2.94% 4.21% 27 Constellation Brands, Inc. (STZ) 5/3 5/18 0.8 0.89 11.25% 1.58% 9 Click to enlarge

Decreases:

None

Last Chance to Buy

These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.

Monday Apr 10 (Ex-Div 4/11)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Kadant Inc. (KAI) 5/10 0.29 191.77 0.60% 11 THOR Industries, Inc. (THO) 4/26 0.45 76.16 2.36% 13 Click to enlarge

Tuesday Apr 11 (Ex-Div 4/12)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Accenture plc (ACN) 5/15 1.12 281.7 1.59% 18 Johnson Outdoors Inc. (JOUT) 4/27 0.31 60.36 2.05% 10 RPM International Inc. (RPM) 4/28 0.42 81.19 2.07% 49 Click to enlarge

Wednesday Apr 12 (Ex-Div 4/13)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) 5/15 1.48 161.55 3.66% 11 Abbott Laboratories (ABT) 5/15 0.51 104.93 1.94% 10 American Financial Group, Inc. (AFG) 4/25 0.63 121.93 2.07% 17 American Tower Corporation (AMT) 4/28 1.56 206.69 3.02% 13 Camden National Corporation (CAC) 4/28 0.42 35.14 4.78% 7 City Holding Company (CHCO) 4/28 0.65 88.89 2.92% 10 EOG Resources, Inc. (EOG) 4/28 0.825 119.37 2.76% 6 General Dynamics Corporation (GD) 5/12 1.32 227.71 2.32% 32 Global Water Resources, Inc. (GWRS) 4/28 0.02483 12.3 2.42% 9 Quaker Chemical Corporation (KWR) 4/28 0.435 192.17 0.91% 15 Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (MAA) 4/28 1.4 150.26 3.73% 13 McGrath RentCorp (MGRC) 4/28 0.465 88.52 2.10% 31 Norwood Financial Corp. (NWFL) 5/1 0.29 28.08 4.13% 25 Bank OZK (OZK) 4/21 0.35 33.26 4.21% 27 Trinity Industries, Inc. (TRN) 4/28 0.26 23.36 4.45% 13 WD-40 Company (WDFC) 4/28 0.83 178.61 1.86% 14 Click to enlarge

Thursday Apr 13 (Ex-Div 4/14)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years Alamo Group Inc. (ALG) 5/1 0.22 167.55 0.53% 9 Graco Inc. (GGG) 5/3 0.235 69.04 1.36% 26 Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) 5/15 0.275 40.31 2.73% 57 RGC Resources, Inc. (RGCO) 5/1 0.1975 23.59 3.35% 19 Watsco, Inc. (WSO) 4/28 2.45 301.84 3.25% 10 Click to enlarge

Friday Apr 14 (Ex-Div 4/17)

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Price Yield Years The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (PNC) 5/5 1.5 121.88 4.92% 12 Click to enlarge

Money on the Way

The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!

Company Symbol Pay Date Payout Yield Agree Realty Corporation (ADC) 4/14 0.24 4.3% Air Lease Corporation (AL) 4/12 0.2 2.1% Alerus Financial Corporation (ALRS) 4/14 0.18 4.5% Amphenol Corporation (APH) 4/12 0.21 1.1% Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (ARE) 4/14 1.21 3.9% BancFirst Corporation (BANF) 4/17 0.4 1.9% Best Buy Co., Inc. (BBY) 4/13 0.92 4.9% Franklin Resources, Inc. (BEN) 4/14 0.3 4.5% Cincinnati Financial Corporation (CINF) 4/14 0.75 2.7% ConocoPhillips (COP) 4/14 0.6 2.3% Camden Property Trust (CPT) 4/17 1 3.8% CareTrust REIT, Inc. (CTRE) 4/14 0.28 5.7% CubeSmart (CUBE) 4/17 0.49 4.1% Curtiss-Wright Corporation (CW) 4/14 0.19 0.4% Ecolab Inc. (ECL) 4/17 0.53 1.3% EastGroup Properties, Inc. (EGP) 4/14 1.25 3.0% Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (ELS) 4/14 0.4475 2.7% Essex Property Trust, Inc. (ESS) 4/14 2.31 4.4% Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (FCPT) 4/14 0.34 5.2% Fifth Third Bancorp (FITB) 4/17 0.33 5.1% First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (FR) 4/17 0.32 2.5% Federal Realty Investment Trust (FRT) 4/17 1.08 4.4% FirstService Corporation (FSV) 4/11 0.225 0.6% Fulton Financial Corporation (FULT) 4/14 0.15 4.4% Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (GNTY) 4/12 0.23 3.4% Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (GSBC) 4/11 0.4 3.2% Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (IIPR) 4/14 1.8 9.9% IF Bancorp, Inc. (IROQ) 4/14 0.2 2.6% Illinois Tool Works Inc. (ITW) 4/13 1.31 2.3% J & J Snack Foods Corp. (JJSF) 4/11 0.7 1.8% Kilroy Realty Corporation (KRC) 4/12 0.54 6.7% Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (LECO) 4/14 0.64 1.7% Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (LEG) 4/14 0.44 5.7% Lennox International Inc. (LII) 4/14 1.06 1.8% Main Street Capital (MAIN) 4/14 0.225 6.9% Mondelez International, Inc. (MDLZ) 4/14 0.385 2.2% Medtronic plc (MDT) 4/14 0.68 3.4% Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (MPW) 4/13 0.29 14.3% Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (MPWR) 4/14 1 0.8% Motorola Solutions, Inc. (MSI) 4/14 0.88 1.2% National Fuel Gas Company (NFG) 4/14 0.475 3.3% Realty Income Corporation (O) 4/14 0.255 4.9% Philip Morris International Inc. (PM) 4/11 1.27 5.1% Portland General Electric Company (POR) 4/17 0.4525 3.6% Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (REXR) 4/17 0.38 2.6% Raymond James Financial, Inc. (RJF) 4/17 0.42 1.9% Regal Rexnord Corporation (RRX) 4/14 0.35 1.1% Republic Services, Inc. (RSG) 4/14 0.495 1.5% Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) 4/14 0.28 2.2% Shoe Carnival, Inc. (SCVL) 4/17 0.1 1.6% STAG Industrial, Inc. (STAG) 4/17 0.1225 4.4% Steel Dynamics, Inc. (STLD) 4/14 0.425 1.6% State Street Corporation (STT) 4/13 0.63 3.3% Sun Communities, Inc. (SUI) 4/17 0.93 2.6% Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (TMO) 4/14 0.35 0.2% TowneBank (TOWN) 4/12 0.23 3.6% U.S. Bancorp (USB) 4/17 0.48 5.4% Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc. (WASH) 4/13 0.56 6.7% W. P. Carey Inc. (WPC) 4/14 1.067 5.8% Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) 4/17 0.84 1.4% DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (XRAY) 4/14 0.14 1.4% The York Water Company (YORW) 4/14 0.2027 1.8% Click to enlarge

I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.

