The Dividend Champions list is a monthly compilation of companies which have consistently increased their annual dividend payouts. However, since this list is only produced once per month, the data in it can quickly get out of date. Furthermore, with over 700 companies on the list, the sheer amount of data can quickly become overwhelming. In this weekly series, I highlight recent and upcoming dividend related activity for dividend stocks on the Dividend Champions list.
In the data presented below, Yield is forward annualized and Years reflects the up-to-date streak, including dividends declared since the last edition of the Dividend Champions list.
In the past week, the following companies declared dividends which changed from their previous payouts.
Increases:
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Ex-Div
|
Pay
|
Old Rate
|
New Rate
|
Increase
|
Yield
|
Years
|
H.B. Fuller Company
|
(FUL)
|
4/19
|
5/4
|
0.19
|
0.205
|
7.89%
|
1.28%
|
54
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
4/13
|
4/21
|
0.34
|
0.35
|
2.94%
|
4.21%
|
27
|
Constellation Brands, Inc.
|
(STZ)
|
5/3
|
5/18
|
0.8
|
0.89
|
11.25%
|
1.58%
|
9
Decreases:
None
These dividend growth stocks have ex-dividend dates approaching. The following tables indicate the last day you can buy these stocks in order to be eligible for the upcoming dividend. Tables are sorted alphabetically by symbol.
Monday Apr 10 (Ex-Div 4/11)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Kadant Inc.
|
(KAI)
|
5/10
|
0.29
|
191.77
|
0.60%
|
11
|
THOR Industries, Inc.
|
(THO)
|
4/26
|
0.45
|
76.16
|
2.36%
|
13
Tuesday Apr 11 (Ex-Div 4/12)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Accenture plc
|
(ACN)
|
5/15
|
1.12
|
281.7
|
1.59%
|
18
|
Johnson Outdoors Inc.
|
(JOUT)
|
4/27
|
0.31
|
60.36
|
2.05%
|
10
|
RPM International Inc.
|
(RPM)
|
4/28
|
0.42
|
81.19
|
2.07%
|
49
Wednesday Apr 12 (Ex-Div 4/13)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
AbbVie Inc.
|
(ABBV)
|
5/15
|
1.48
|
161.55
|
3.66%
|
11
|
Abbott Laboratories
|
(ABT)
|
5/15
|
0.51
|
104.93
|
1.94%
|
10
|
American Financial Group, Inc.
|
(AFG)
|
4/25
|
0.63
|
121.93
|
2.07%
|
17
|
American Tower Corporation
|
(AMT)
|
4/28
|
1.56
|
206.69
|
3.02%
|
13
|
Camden National Corporation
|
(CAC)
|
4/28
|
0.42
|
35.14
|
4.78%
|
7
|
City Holding Company
|
(CHCO)
|
4/28
|
0.65
|
88.89
|
2.92%
|
10
|
EOG Resources, Inc.
|
(EOG)
|
4/28
|
0.825
|
119.37
|
2.76%
|
6
|
General Dynamics Corporation
|
(GD)
|
5/12
|
1.32
|
227.71
|
2.32%
|
32
|
Global Water Resources, Inc.
|
(GWRS)
|
4/28
|
0.02483
|
12.3
|
2.42%
|
9
|
Quaker Chemical Corporation
|
(KWR)
|
4/28
|
0.435
|
192.17
|
0.91%
|
15
|
Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc.
|
(MAA)
|
4/28
|
1.4
|
150.26
|
3.73%
|
13
|
McGrath RentCorp
|
(MGRC)
|
4/28
|
0.465
|
88.52
|
2.10%
|
31
|
Norwood Financial Corp.
|
(NWFL)
|
5/1
|
0.29
|
28.08
|
4.13%
|
25
|
Bank OZK
|
(OZK)
|
4/21
|
0.35
|
33.26
|
4.21%
|
27
|
Trinity Industries, Inc.
|
(TRN)
|
4/28
|
0.26
|
23.36
|
4.45%
|
13
|
WD-40 Company
|
(WDFC)
|
4/28
|
0.83
|
178.61
|
1.86%
|
14
Thursday Apr 13 (Ex-Div 4/14)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
Alamo Group Inc.
|
(ALG)
|
5/1
|
0.22
|
167.55
|
0.53%
|
9
|
Graco Inc.
|
(GGG)
|
5/3
|
0.235
|
69.04
|
1.36%
|
26
|
Hormel Foods Corporation
|
(HRL)
|
5/15
|
0.275
|
40.31
|
2.73%
|
57
|
RGC Resources, Inc.
|
(RGCO)
|
5/1
|
0.1975
|
23.59
|
3.35%
|
19
|
Watsco, Inc.
|
(WSO)
|
4/28
|
2.45
|
301.84
|
3.25%
|
10
Friday Apr 14 (Ex-Div 4/17)
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Price
|
Yield
|
Years
|
The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc.
|
(PNC)
|
5/5
|
1.5
|
121.88
|
4.92%
|
12
The following companies have dividend pay dates in the upcoming week (Tuesday through the following Monday). Check if you want your DRIPs to reinvest at these yields…or take the cash and go have a steak dinner!
|
Company
|
Symbol
|
Pay Date
|
Payout
|
Yield
|
Agree Realty Corporation
|
(ADC)
|
4/14
|
0.24
|
4.3%
|
Air Lease Corporation
|
(AL)
|
4/12
|
0.2
|
2.1%
|
Alerus Financial Corporation
|
(ALRS)
|
4/14
|
0.18
|
4.5%
|
Amphenol Corporation
|
(APH)
|
4/12
|
0.21
|
1.1%
|
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc.
|
(ARE)
|
4/14
|
1.21
|
3.9%
|
BancFirst Corporation
|
(BANF)
|
4/17
|
0.4
|
1.9%
|
Best Buy Co., Inc.
|
(BBY)
|
4/13
|
0.92
|
4.9%
|
Franklin Resources, Inc.
|
(BEN)
|
4/14
|
0.3
|
4.5%
|
Cincinnati Financial Corporation
|
(CINF)
|
4/14
|
0.75
|
2.7%
|
ConocoPhillips
|
(COP)
|
4/14
|
0.6
|
2.3%
|
Camden Property Trust
|
(CPT)
|
4/17
|
1
|
3.8%
|
CareTrust REIT, Inc.
|
(CTRE)
|
4/14
|
0.28
|
5.7%
|
CubeSmart
|
(CUBE)
|
4/17
|
0.49
|
4.1%
|
Curtiss-Wright Corporation
|
(CW)
|
4/14
|
0.19
|
0.4%
|
Ecolab Inc.
|
(ECL)
|
4/17
|
0.53
|
1.3%
|
EastGroup Properties, Inc.
|
(EGP)
|
4/14
|
1.25
|
3.0%
|
Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc.
|
(ELS)
|
4/14
|
0.4475
|
2.7%
|
Essex Property Trust, Inc.
|
(ESS)
|
4/14
|
2.31
|
4.4%
|
Four Corners Property Trust, Inc.
|
(FCPT)
|
4/14
|
0.34
|
5.2%
|
Fifth Third Bancorp
|
(FITB)
|
4/17
|
0.33
|
5.1%
|
First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc.
|
(FR)
|
4/17
|
0.32
|
2.5%
|
Federal Realty Investment Trust
|
(FRT)
|
4/17
|
1.08
|
4.4%
|
FirstService Corporation
|
(FSV)
|
4/11
|
0.225
|
0.6%
|
Fulton Financial Corporation
|
(FULT)
|
4/14
|
0.15
|
4.4%
|
Guaranty Bancshares, Inc.
|
(GNTY)
|
4/12
|
0.23
|
3.4%
|
Great Southern Bancorp, Inc.
|
(GSBC)
|
4/11
|
0.4
|
3.2%
|
Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc.
|
(IIPR)
|
4/14
|
1.8
|
9.9%
|
IF Bancorp, Inc.
|
(IROQ)
|
4/14
|
0.2
|
2.6%
|
Illinois Tool Works Inc.
|
(ITW)
|
4/13
|
1.31
|
2.3%
|
J & J Snack Foods Corp.
|
(JJSF)
|
4/11
|
0.7
|
1.8%
|
Kilroy Realty Corporation
|
(KRC)
|
4/12
|
0.54
|
6.7%
|
Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc.
|
(LECO)
|
4/14
|
0.64
|
1.7%
|
Leggett & Platt, Incorporated
|
(LEG)
|
4/14
|
0.44
|
5.7%
|
Lennox International Inc.
|
(LII)
|
4/14
|
1.06
|
1.8%
|
Main Street Capital
|
(MAIN)
|
4/14
|
0.225
|
6.9%
|
Mondelez International, Inc.
|
(MDLZ)
|
4/14
|
0.385
|
2.2%
|
Medtronic plc
|
(MDT)
|
4/14
|
0.68
|
3.4%
|
Medical Properties Trust, Inc.
|
(MPW)
|
4/13
|
0.29
|
14.3%
|
Monolithic Power Systems, Inc.
|
(MPWR)
|
4/14
|
1
|
0.8%
|
Motorola Solutions, Inc.
|
(MSI)
|
4/14
|
0.88
|
1.2%
|
National Fuel Gas Company
|
(NFG)
|
4/14
|
0.475
|
3.3%
|
Realty Income Corporation
|
(O)
|
4/14
|
0.255
|
4.9%
|
Philip Morris International Inc.
|
(PM)
|
4/11
|
1.27
|
5.1%
|
Portland General Electric Company
|
(POR)
|
4/17
|
0.4525
|
3.6%
|
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc.
|
(REXR)
|
4/17
|
0.38
|
2.6%
|
Raymond James Financial, Inc.
|
(RJF)
|
4/17
|
0.42
|
1.9%
|
Regal Rexnord Corporation
|
(RRX)
|
4/14
|
0.35
|
1.1%
|
Republic Services, Inc.
|
(RSG)
|
4/14
|
0.495
|
1.5%
|
Sonic Automotive, Inc.
|
(SAH)
|
4/14
|
0.28
|
2.2%
|
Shoe Carnival, Inc.
|
(SCVL)
|
4/17
|
0.1
|
1.6%
|
STAG Industrial, Inc.
|
(STAG)
|
4/17
|
0.1225
|
4.4%
|
Steel Dynamics, Inc.
|
(STLD)
|
4/14
|
0.425
|
1.6%
|
State Street Corporation
|
(STT)
|
4/13
|
0.63
|
3.3%
|
Sun Communities, Inc.
|
(SUI)
|
4/17
|
0.93
|
2.6%
|
Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.
|
(TMO)
|
4/14
|
0.35
|
0.2%
|
TowneBank
|
(TOWN)
|
4/12
|
0.23
|
3.6%
|
U.S. Bancorp
|
(USB)
|
4/17
|
0.48
|
5.4%
|
Washington Trust Bancorp, Inc.
|
(WASH)
|
4/13
|
0.56
|
6.7%
|
W. P. Carey Inc.
|
(WPC)
|
4/14
|
1.067
|
5.8%
|
Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company
|
(WTW)
|
4/17
|
0.84
|
1.4%
|
DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.
|
(XRAY)
|
4/14
|
0.14
|
1.4%
|
The York Water Company
|
(YORW)
|
4/14
|
0.2027
|
1.8%
Here are links to the last two weekly highlights:
I hope you found this article useful. Please let me know if you have any ideas for improving the format or data included in this series.
Editor's Note: This article discusses one or more securities that do not trade on a major U.S. exchange. Please be aware of the risks associated with these stocks.
Looking for more in depth analysis of high quality dividend stocks? Check out the Dividend Kings marketplace service!
This article was written by
I am the curator of the Dividend Champions list, a monthly publication of companies with a history of consistently increasing their dividends. My primary investing focus is in deep value and dividend paying stocks, but I am constantly exploring alternative strategies. I have a Ph.D in Chemistry from Rice University and have earned the CFA Institute Investment Foundations certificate. I am a contributor to The Dividend Kings marketplace service.
Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of ABBV, MDT, O either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.
Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.
Comments (2)