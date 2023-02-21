Designer Brands: Cautiously Facing Challenging Market

Apr. 09, 2023 3:21 AM ETDesigner Brands Inc. (DBI)
A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
435 Followers

Summary

  • Designer Brands reported a decline in customer demand which negatively impacted the top line, however own brand growth strategy leads to a positive EPS of $0.07, beating expectations by $0.09.
  • Own brand strategy continues to improve gross margins and Designer Brands has a goal of increasing its own brand sales to one-third of total sales by 2026.
  • Cautious of high debt, volatile market and decreasing consumer demand.

Balloons taking coins from downtrend coin stacks chart, inflation causing decline in puschasing power of money over time concept, 3d render illustration.

Yossakorn Kaewwannarat/iStock via Getty Images

In a fiercely competitive market, Designer Brands Inc. (NYSE:DBI) is beating earning expectations due to a successfully owned brand growth strategy which saw sales increase by 31% YoY. While the company has seen a decline

image

Brand portfolio (designerbrands.com)

table

Revenue national brands versus owned brands per year (sec.gov)

table

Income statement Q4 and FY2022 (sec.gov)

overview

Dividend overview (Tipranks.com)

table

Quant Rating (SeekingAlpha.com)

table

Forecast for FY2023 (Investors.designerbrands.com/press-releases)

This article was written by

A. Vandendael profile picture
A. Vandendael
435 Followers
I am a 33-year-old globe trotting nomad with a business education who loves to discover new ideas for long and short term investments."Stop hoping for a promotion that's not coming. Instead, start a business at which you want to work." Sallie Krawcheck

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have no stock, option or similar derivative position in any of the companies mentioned, and no plans to initiate any such positions within the next 72 hours. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.