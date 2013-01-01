Justin Sullivan

Investment Thesis

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) has been an outstanding compounder in the past decade with shares up over 320%, significantly outpacing the S&P 500 Index (SPY) which grew roughly 160%. The company has slipped nearly 20% since last October and I believe the pullback offers a great buying opportunity. As the economy continues to weaken with a potential recession looming, Dollar General’s resilient business nature should outshine other retailers. The strength is shown in its latest earnings with double-digit growth in both the top and the bottom line. The current valuation also looks very reasonable considering its growth and prospects. I believe the company should be a nice defensive holding in the near term and I rate it as a buy.

Data by YCharts

Resilient To Downturns

Dollar General is a US-based discount retail store that sells a wide variety of products. It mainly operates in rural areas where there are few alternatives. I believe the company should outperform in the near term thanks to its defensive nature.

The economy has been weakening in the past few months as rate increases are starting to show their effect. We saw multiple bank failures last month and the recent economic data are also showing a sharp deterioration. While the volatile environment will likely put meaningful pressure on most retailers, I believe Dollar General should continue to see solid demand. Most of the company’s products are priced lower compared to other major retailers. As consumers’ budget shrinks, they are more likely to go to Dollar General in order to save money.

Within the store, consumers are also likely to shift to more affordable options, which are often Dollar General’s private brands. These products are highly accretive to the bottom line as they have better margins due to much lower costs. They currently only represent roughly 20% of total sales and I expect the percentage to increase moving onwards. The company’s lower-priced selections (products that are $1 dollar or below) are also driving sales growth. During the latest quarter, comparable sales of the segment grew 30%, significantly outpacing other segments. This should continue to be a growth driver as consumers shift to higher-value picks.

Jeffery Owen, CEO, on private brand and value options

Within consumables, private brand growth, both in absolute dollars and penetration, was the highest in the fourth quarter. Furthermore, given the strong demand from customers, we remain committed to offering products at the $1 or less price point.

Financials

Dollar General announced its fourth-quarter earnings last month and the results remain strong.

The company reported revenue of $10.2 billion, up 17.9% YoY (year over year) compared to $8.7 billion. The growth is driven by higher sales and the increase in new stores. Same-store comparable sales grew 5.7% YoY, primarily driven by higher pricing from inflation. The average basket size was roughly five items at $17. Gross profit was $3.1 billion compared to $2.7 billion, up 14.8% YoY. The gross profit margin contracted 40 basis points from 31.2% to 30.8% as inflation continued to put pressure on costs.

The bottom line was solid as the management did a great job on expenses management. SG&A (sales, general, and administrative) expenses as a percentage of sales dropped 30 basis points from 22% to 21.7%. This resulted in operating income up 17.1% YoY to $933 million, or 9.1% of revenue. Net income growth was softer at 10.4%, as it got pressured by higher interest and tax expenses. The diluted EPS was $2.96 compared to $2.57, up 15.2% YoY.

The company also initiated guidance for FY23. Revenue growth is expected to be 5.5% to 6%, with same-store sales growth of 3% to 3.5%. While diluted EPS is expected to be 4% to 6%. This is soft but totally understandable, as it is lapping an extremely strong FY22 with inflation tailwinds, therefore will be hard to maintain similar growth rates.

Dividends and Buybacks

Dollar General has been actively returning cash back to shareholders through both dividends and buybacks. While the current yield is not particularly high at 1.1%, I believe it can be a solid dividend growth company. The company has been consistently increasing its dividend payout since 2016 and has registered a strong CAGR (compounded annual growth rate) of 16.17% in the past five years. During the recent quarter, it once again raised its quarterly dividend from $0.55 to $0.59, representing a 7.3% increase. Despite the recent growth, the current payout ratio remains very low at just 20.6%. For instance, peers such as Walmart (WMT) and Target (TGT) have a payout ratio of 35.7% and 65.9% respectively. I believe this gives the company ample room for further increases down the road.

The company is also constantly buying back shares. From the chart below, you can see that the number of shares outstanding has declined 31.6% from roughly 320 million in 2013 to 219 million currently. The company repurchased $2.7 billion in shares last year and is expected to repurchase another $500 million in FY23. The active buybacks should continue to be accretive to EPS figures and help boost the stock price.

Data by YCharts

Investors Takeaway

After the drop, the company is trading at a fwd PE ratio of 18.7x, which is very reasonable in my opinion. The current multiple represents a discount of 9.6% compared to its 5-year historical average of 20.5x. It is also cheaper than other retailers such as Walmart and Target. The two companies are trading at an fwd PE ratio of 24.8x and 19.2x, which represents a premium of 32.6% and 2.7% respectively. It is worth noting that the company’s forward growth rate is also higher than its peers. One of the major risks here is elevated inflation putting unprecedented pressure on costs and impacting the bottom line. The current momentum of the stock is also quite weak and may take some time to turn around. However, I believe the discounted valuation alongside its strong resilience should present solid upside potential, as investors shift their appetite toward more defensive stocks amid a looming recession. Therefore I rate the company as a buy.