Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) is down 21% over the last year but the holding company for what's currently ten middle-market companies has maintained its quarterly payouts in spite of fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings that saw dual misses. Compass last declared a quarterly cash dividend payout of $0.25 per share, in line with the prior payout and a 5.5% forward yield. This is a yield from a highly diversified private equity business which launched a $50 million share buyback program earlier this year.

This isn't a REIT, hence, total returns here whilst driven by the dividend yield will mainly be constituted from a profitable growth of the underlying businesses that make up Compass. These range from consumer to industrial-type companies with purchase prices ranging from $530 million to $85 million.

Holdings, Earnings, And Divestments

Company (Purchase Price) Description 5.11 ($408 million) Technical apparel and gear. Altor Solutions ($253 million) Custom packaging, insulation and componentry. Arnold Magnetic Technologies ($129 million) Engineered permanent magnet and magnetic assemblies, thin and ultra-thin alloy products. BOA Technology ($454 million) Dial based fit system to deliver performance improvements for athletes. ERGObaby ($85 million) Premium soft structured baby carriers, wraps and strollers. Lugano Diamonds ($256 million) High-end jewellery. Marucci Sports ($200 million) Baseball and softball equipment. Primaloft ($530 million) Provider of synthetic insulation for consumer outerwear and accessories. The Sterno Group ($160 million) Portable food warming systems, indoor and outdoor lighting, and home fragrances. Velocity Outdoor ($150 million) Shooting sports products. Click to enlarge

To be clear here, Compass is only as good as the underlying business that it built from and the aggregate sales of these businesses during its fiscal 2022 fourth quarter was $594.9 million, a 6.3% increase from the year-ago quarter but a miss by $4.11 million on consensus estimates.

Trailing 12-month price-to-sales multiple currently stands at 0.595x, down from highs north of 1x just over a year ago. Hence, the normalization of this could form the basis of positive returns in the quarters following the end of the current Fed funds rate hiking cycle. This would mean a return to a multiple around 0.75x which would mean a stock price trading around 26% higher than its current level.

Compass closed the sale of Advanced Circuits earlier this year at a $220 million enterprise value with a pre-tax gain of $100 million to $110 million on the sale. Advanced Circuits was purchased back in 2006 for $81 million so the pre-tax gain represents a positive disposal value. It's important to note that Compass is not restricted like private equity funds with specified fund durations. The company employs a longer-term and permanent capital approach to its holdings and has divested 13 companies with holding periods ranging from 8 months to 16 years.

The fiscal 2022 fourth quarter earnings we mixed with revenue coming in below consensus and a net loss of $11.8 million driven by a $20.6 million impairment expense related to Ergobaby. Operating income at $19.58 million was down sequentially from $48.75 million in the third quarter and down 50.5% from $39.60 million in the year-ago comp. However, adjusted EBITDA was driven to new records and was up 5% during the fourth quarter to reach $87.3 million. Rising interest expenses formed a core headwind during the quarter and came in at $26.8 million. This was a record amount driven by total debt of $2 billion as of the end of the year. Around 76% of this is fixed with the remaining 23% floating with management indicating that they're comfortable with this dynamic to see through the current tightening cycle.

The Series C Cumulative Preferreds Offer Rigid Stability

Preferred shares form a type of fixed-income security albeit with equity-like features that almost always offer a safer way to invest in a company. Compass Diversified 7.875% Series C Cumulative Preferred Shares (NYSE:CODI.PC) pays a $1.97 annual coupon for an 8.1% yield on cost. This is 263 basis points more than the commons with redemption not until January 2025.

Whilst they've experienced increased volatility over the last few weeks on the back of the March mini-banking panic, they've broadly stayed anchored to their $25 redemption value and are currently trading hands for $24.23 per share. This is a small 3.1% discount to par value and which has driven a 9.8% yield to call. What's to like here? You're getting a straightforward security that pays out its 8.1% yield on quarterly distribution dates but without the prospect of dividend volatility that comes with the commons.

The preferreds are down just 0.71% on a total return basis over the last 1 year versus a loss of 16.3% on the commons. This defensive positioning is good in times of material economic disruption like we've seen in the years since the pandemic with rising inflation and interest rates working to wreak havoc on valuation multiples. Critically, the Series C are perpetual and cumulative which sets the backdrop for rigid and stable income in the years ahead. Indeed, the dividend paid to common shareholders have yet to recover to the pre-pandemic averages and 2023 likely promises more disruption as we come to the end of the current monetary tightening cycle.

Shareholders looking for the potential of higher returns on the back of macroeconomic conditions normalizing should go with the commons. Compass has built an intrinsically diversified portfolio of relatively low-risk middle-market businesses that in aggregate have historically driven decent long-term returns. I'm not a buyer here though with what seems like softer-than-desired growth and elevated interest rates likely to drive near-term underperformance.