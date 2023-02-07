The Softer Side Of Artificial Intelligence

Apr. 09, 2023 4:40 AM ETAI, GOOG, SOUN, BBAI, MSFT
Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
1.89K Followers

Summary

  • AI software companies are in the news with heightened momentum and volatility since the recent unveiling and notoriety of ChatGPT.
  • There is tremendous future potential for several AI software companies to recognize substantial revenue and earnings growth from this disruptive technology, yet risks abound.
  • I review several of the larger names and also discuss a few speculative, smaller companies that offer AI software solutions and services.

Automation data analytic with robot and digital visualization for big data scientist

PhonlamaiPhoto

When my late maternal grandfather, Merrill Flood, PhD, was working under General Eisenhower in the War Department (later renamed the Department of Defense) in the 1940s, he was said to have coined the term "software". He claimed that he came up with the name

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Chart, bubble chart Description automatically generated

Google

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Quant ratings for GOOG

Seeking Alpha

Graphical user interface, application Description automatically generated

Seeking Alpha

Chart, line chart Description automatically generated

C3.ai website

AI EPS surprises and estimates

Seeking Alpha

C3 AI Cloud partners

C3.ai investor presentation

BigBear.ai augmented solutions

BigBear.ai

BBAI price chart

Seeking Alpha

Why Sound Hound AI?

SoundHound AI

SOUN Revenues

Seeking Alpha

AI stock price comparison

Seeking Alpha

This article was written by

Damon Judd profile picture
Damon Judd
1.89K Followers
Visit www.Knowledge-Investing.com for more info about me. I became deeply interested in the stock market beginning in late 2007 (bad timing for me but worse for my uncle) when I received an unexpected inheritance. Since that time I have done considerable research and vowed to make smarter long-term investing decisions after suffering through the Great Recession with minimal losses to my inherited portfolio, after firing my financial advisor.I look for individual growth and income stocks, and some funds (CEFs, ETFs) that offer high yield income to increase my retirement income beyond my 401k and the pension that I will receive after I retire. I also enjoy reading investment/financial and business information and following trends in technology and markets. The human psychology of markets is as fascinating and inscrutable to me as the financial side. I work as an information systems manager, so data and information are valuable assets to me. I am not a financial advisor so please do your own due diligence before making any buy or sell decisions.“The race is not always to the swift, nor the battle to the strong, but that's the way to bet.” Damon Runyon

Analyst’s Disclosure: I/we have a beneficial long position in the shares of AI either through stock ownership, options, or other derivatives. I wrote this article myself, and it expresses my own opinions. I am not receiving compensation for it (other than from Seeking Alpha). I have no business relationship with any company whose stock is mentioned in this article.

I have a small speculative position in AI. This article is not intended to provide investment advice but rather is offered as a starting point for further research.

Seeking Alpha's Disclosure: Past performance is no guarantee of future results. No recommendation or advice is being given as to whether any investment is suitable for a particular investor. Any views or opinions expressed above may not reflect those of Seeking Alpha as a whole. Seeking Alpha is not a licensed securities dealer, broker or US investment adviser or investment bank. Our analysts are third party authors that include both professional investors and individual investors who may not be licensed or certified by any institute or regulatory body.

Recommended For You

Comments

To ensure this doesn’t happen in the future, please enable Javascript and cookies in your browser.
Is this happening to you frequently? Please report it on our feedback forum.
If you have an ad-blocker enabled you may be blocked from proceeding. Please disable your ad-blocker and refresh.